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Amazon Prime Day Projector Deals 2026: Up to 70 Percent Off on Projectors From Lumio, Epson and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering the BenQ GV32 home projector at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 July 2026 13:10 IST
Amazon Prime Day Projector Deals 2026: Up to 70 Percent Off on Projectors From Lumio, Epson and More

BenQ GV32 projector was recently launched in India

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 55,000 on your next home projector
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering bank discounts
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale began at midnight today
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is giving you the opportunity to get a cinema-like experience from the comfort of your home by offering portable home projectors at discounted prices. Projectors from brands like Epson, BenQ, Lumio, Boat, Xgimi, and E Gate are currently listed on the e-commerce platform at relatively low prices. This year's Amazon Prime Day Sale marks 10 years of the sale event in India, which was first held in 2016 in the country. While the sale event began at midnight today for everyone, it will only last three days, as it is scheduled to conclude on July 6. Till the sale event is live, you can get the best deals on a number of electronics, like phones, TWS, laptops, tablets, and home appliances.

You can get the Lumio Arc 5 at a discounted price of Rs. 16,490, which is almost half of its price of Rs. 35,999. Meanwhile, you can also check out the Epson EF-22N home projector, which can be purchased with a whopping discount of about Rs. 55,000. It is available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 at Rs. 55,749, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,10,999. Similarly, the BenQ GV32 portable projector is listed on the e-commerce site at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990. On top of this, you can also get an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI and Axis Band credit cards.

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Here is the list of best deals on home projectors from BenQ, Lumio, Boat, Epson, Xgimi, and E Gate that you can check out till the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is live in India. It is worth noting that some figures mentioned below include bank offers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Lumio Arc 5 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 16,490 Buy Now
Crossbeats Lumex Vista Rs. 39,990 Rs. 21,499 Buy Now
Epson EF-22N Rs. 1,10,999 Rs. 55,749 Buy Now
BenQ GV32 Rs. 59,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
Epson EB-972 XGA Rs. 72,999 Rs. 58,999 Buy Now
Xgimi Vibe One Rs. 49,999 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now
E Gate Duster 5X Pro Rs. 36,990 Rs. 13,340 Buy Now
Boat CineHead M1 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 9,740 Buy Now
BenQ 4K 4LED Rs. 1,99,000 Rs. 1,14,490 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Projectors, BenQ, Lumio, Epson, Boat
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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