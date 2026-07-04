Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is giving you the opportunity to get a cinema-like experience from the comfort of your home by offering portable home projectors at discounted prices. Projectors from brands like Epson, BenQ, Lumio, Boat, Xgimi, and E Gate are currently listed on the e-commerce platform at relatively low prices. This year's Amazon Prime Day Sale marks 10 years of the sale event in India, which was first held in 2016 in the country. While the sale event began at midnight today for everyone, it will only last three days, as it is scheduled to conclude on July 6. Till the sale event is live, you can get the best deals on a number of electronics, like phones, TWS, laptops, tablets, and home appliances.

You can get the Lumio Arc 5 at a discounted price of Rs. 16,490, which is almost half of its price of Rs. 35,999. Meanwhile, you can also check out the Epson EF-22N home projector, which can be purchased with a whopping discount of about Rs. 55,000. It is available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 at Rs. 55,749, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,10,999. Similarly, the BenQ GV32 portable projector is listed on the e-commerce site at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990. On top of this, you can also get an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI and Axis Band credit cards.

Here is the list of best deals on home projectors from BenQ, Lumio, Boat, Epson, Xgimi, and E Gate that you can check out till the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is live in India. It is worth noting that some figures mentioned below include bank offers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on

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