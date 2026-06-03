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  • Lumio Introduces 55 Inch Variants of Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) Smart TVs in India: Price, Features

Lumio Introduces 55-Inch Variants of Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) Smart TVs in India: Price, Features

Lumio Vision 9 (2026) is powered by a MediaTek Pentonic 700 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 13:52 IST
Lumio Introduces 55-Inch Variants of Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) Smart TVs in India: Price, Features

Lumio Vision 9 (2026) features 3GB of DDR4 RAM

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Highlights
  • Lumio Vision 9 (2026) also ships in 65-inch display variant
  • Lumio Vision 7 (2026) features a QLED panel
  • Both smart TVs are available via Amazon and Flipkart
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Lumio Vision 9 (2026) was launched in India in April, along with the new Vision 7 (2026) model. The tech firm had initially unveiled the 65-inch display variants. Now, the company has launched the 55-inch size options for both smart TV models in the country. The 55-inch variants arrive at a lower price in India than the 65-inch option. The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) with a 55-inch display will go on sale in the country via two e-commerce platforms. While the two feature relatively smaller displays, the specifications and features remain unchanged.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026), Vision 7 (2026) 55-Inch Variants Price in India, Availability

In India, the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) QD-Mini LED smart TV is priced at Rs. 51,999. However, the company is currently offering the smart TV at an introductory price of Rs. 44,999.

On the other hand, the Lumio Vision 7 (2026) smart TV is priced at Rs. 39,999, available at a special launch price of Rs. 34,999. The new 55-inch variants will go on sale in India on June 4 via Amazon and Flipkart.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026), Vision 7 (2026) Specifications, Features

As previously mentioned, the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) were launched in India on April 16. In terms of specifications, the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) is powered by a MediaTek Pentonic 700 SoC, along with 3GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It sports a QD-Mini LED display, offering up to 800 nits peak brightness, 82 percent colour coverage, up to 144Hz of refresh rate with native 4K resolution, and up to 240Hz of refresh rate with 1080p resolution, along with VRR, ALLM, and QMS support.

It is equipped with a 50W DGS 2.2 speaker setup with six drivers that include two subwoofers, and Dolby Atmos. The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) ships with Android 14. The Lumio Vision 7 (2026) also features 64GB of internal storage. Both smart TVs feature TLDR 2.0. The Vision 7 (2026) model boasts a QLED panel, with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, offering up to 400 nits peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026)

Lumio Vision 9 (2026)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Bright, clear display
  • Powerful audio output
  • Very reliable software performance
  • TLDR app is actually useful
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Slightly more expensive than rivals
  • Fairly standard design
Read detailed Lumio Vision 9 (2026) review
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type Mini LED
Dimensions 1.44m x 7.8cm x 83cm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Lumio Vision 7 (2026)

Lumio Vision 7 (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 957 x 87 x 559mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
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Further reading: Lumio Vision 9 2026, Lumio, Lumio Vision 9 2026 Price in India, Lumio Vision 9 2026 Specifications, Lumio Vision 7 2026, Lumio Vision 7 2026 Price in India, Lumio Vision 7 2026 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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