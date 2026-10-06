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  • Lumio Arc 7 (2026) Launched in India With 120 Inch Projection, Google TV: Price, Specifications

Lumio Arc 7 (2026) Launched in India With 120-Inch Projection, Google TV: Price, Specifications

Lumio's latest projector runs Google TV on Android 14 and comes with 32GB of internal storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 16:21 IST
Lumio Arc 7 (2026) Launched in India With 120-Inch Projection, Google TV: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio Arc 7 (2026) supports Netflix and Gemini on Google TV

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Highlights
  • Lumio Arc 7 (2026) has launched in India at Rs. 34,999
  • The projector delivers 500 ANSI lumens of brightness
  • Lumio has doubled the projector's storage to 32GB
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Lumio has launched the Arc 7 (2026) in India as an upgraded version of its Arc 7 projector, which debuted in July 2025. The new model gets a brighter 500 ANSI lumen output, improved contrast and wider DCI-P3 colour coverage, along with support for screens of up to 120 inches. It also doubles the onboard storage to 32GB and runs Google TV based on Android 14. The projector retains features such as autofocus, auto-keystone correction, obstacle avoidance and Dolby Audio support.

Lumio Arc 7 (2026) Price in India, Availability

The Lumio Arc 7 (2026) is priced at Rs. 34,999 in India. It will be available from October 8 through the Lumio Store, Amazon and Flipkart.

The projector comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty and is supported by Lumio's nationwide service network of more than 300 centres.

Lumio Arc 7 (2026) Features, Specifications

The Lumio Arc 7 (2026) is an LED projector with a native 1080p resolution and support for screen sizes of up to 120 inches. It uses Lumio's Arc Light Engine 2, which is fully sealed and designed to prevent dust from entering the projector. The company claims a brightness output of 500 ANSI lumens, a 15 percent improvement in contrast to 1,700:1 and 10 percent higher DCI-P3 colour coverage compared with the previous model.

Lumio's latest projector runs Google TV on Android 14 and comes with 32GB of internal storage, double the capacity of its predecessor. It also supports Google TV and Netflix, with Gemini on Google TV available out of the box.

For audio, the Lumio Arc 7 (2026) has two 8W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It also features STR8 auto-keystone correction, TOF autofocus and obstacle avoidance. The projector comes with the Minion Noir Remote with Google Assistant.

Connectivity options on the Lumio Arc 7 (2026) include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, HDMI 1.5, HDMI 2.0 and USB 2.0. The projector also supports a 16:9 native aspect ratio and HDR10.

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Further reading: Lumio Arc 7, Lumio Arc 7 2026, Lumio
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Lumio Arc 7 (2026) Launched in India With 120-Inch Projection, Google TV: Price, Specifications
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