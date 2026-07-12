Smart projectors have grown in popularity in recent years, especially among users who don't have much space in their homes and need a large-screen viewing experience are increasingly choosing projectors over traditional TVs. They are cost-effective compared to large televisions and displays images of various sizes. Projectors are ideal for movie nights and sport streamings and even gaming. Many popular brands are selling modern projectors with a compact and lightweight build, running on Android TV, Google TV, multiple connectivity options and other smart operating systems with access to popular OTT platforms.

Here we have listed the best projectors available in India for home theatre use under Rs. 20,000. The list includes the latest models from brands like Lumio, Crossbeats and Boat.

Lumio Arc 5

Lumio Arc 5 is an affordable projector designed for professionals and students. This portable smart home projector has a native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and 4K HDR10 support. The company states that it is capable of projecting images up to 100 inches. It offers 200 ANSI lumens of brightness and uses a sealed ArcLight optical engine.

The Lumio Arc 5 runs on Google TV, based on Android 14. It has built-in Netflix and access to over 10,000 apps, including YouTube, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Users can access the Google Assistant, Google Cast, and Google Photos with this projector. For projection, the Lumio Arc 5 offers different features like STR8 Auto Keystone Correction, Auto Focus, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, among others. It has built-in speakers with a passive radiator and Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos passthrough. Additionally, it can work like a Bluetooth speaker for music playback even when the display is turned off.

Lumio Arc 5 Price in India

You can grab the Lumio Arc 5 for Rs. 18,999

Crossbeats Lumex Flix

The Crossbeats Lumex Flix is a decent option if you are planning to buy a compact smart projector under Rs. 20,000. It has native Full HD resolution and 4K Ultra HD support. This model, designed for home entertainment, offers up to 16,000 lumens of brightness and a 20,000:1 contrast ratio. It is preinstalled with Android 13 and offers access to 10,000 apps and over 800 free channels.

Photo Credit: Amazon

You will get Netflix support and preinstalled apps such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Google TV in the Crossbeats Lumex Flix. It carries 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. This has many features, including autofocus, auto keystone correction, and a digital zoom. The projector packs a 10W built-in speaker. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and offers screen mirroring.

Crossbeats Lumex Flix Price in India

The Crossbeats Lumex Flix is priced at Rs. 19,999.

Boat CineHead M1

Boat CineHead M1 is the strongest contender in the under Rs. 20,000 segment with a native full-HD resolution with 200 ANSI lumens of brightness. This portable model is claimed to project images up to 150 inches. It ships with Android 12 and allows users to stream apps from the built-in app store. It also supports wireless screen mirroring to cast content from smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The CineHead M1 offers auto focus and auto keystone correction. For audio, the Boat CineHead M1 has a 6W built-in speaker. Connectivity options available include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and support for external audio devices.

Boat CineHead M1 Price in India

The Boat CineHead M1 is priced at Rs. 12,990 in India.

WZATCO Yuva Vibe

WZATCO Yuva Vibe is another smart home projector falling in this budget category. This model also has native Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and 4K HDR support. It is rated at 14,000 lumens and is designed to deliver sharp visuals with rich colours for home entertainment. The projector runs on a certified smart operating system and allows users to access streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video. This model also supports wireless screen mirroring from smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

It has autofocus, auto keystone correction, auto screen fit, and auto obstacle avoidance features in the WZATCO Yuva Vibe. It has a 270-degree rotatable design and is compatible with soundbars and home theatre systems. The company has included a Bluetooth remote with this model.

For connectivity, the WZATCO Yuva Vibe supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and HDMI. It has built-in speakers and includes a voice assistant for hands-free control. The projector offers ChatGPT integration for AI-powered assistance.

WZATCO Yuva Vibe Price in India

The WZATCO Yuva Vibe costs Rs. 15,990.

XElectron iProjector 2 Plus

The XElectron iProjector 2 Plus is another smart home projector you can pick in India. This model comes with a native full-HD resolution and support for 4K HDR content. It features 1,500 ANSI lumens brightness (rated at 20,000 lumens) and a 10,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. This model has LTPS display technology with a 110 percent NTSC wide colour gamut and is rated for a lamp life of over 50,000 hours. It runs on Android 12 and is powered by a 64-bit A53 quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

For entertainment, the XElectron iProjector 2 Plus comes preinstalled with apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The smart projector offers features like auto focus, auto keystone correction, auto obstacle avoidance, and auto tilt correction. It has dual 10W speakers with Dolby Audio Plus and DTS decoding. It has Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6. The projector offers different ports for wireless screen mirroring via AirPlay and Miracast.

XElectron iProjector 2 Plus Price in India

You can buy the XElectron iProjector 2 Plus for Rs. 16,490