Lumio has announced that its Lumio Vision smart TVs are now available for purchase on Flipkart, marking an expansion of the brand's retail presence in India. The move brings Lumio's 4K television lineup to Flipkart, during its Republic Day Sale, offering buyers another platform beyond Amazon and Lumio's own online store. The rollout includes multiple screen sizes across the Vision 7 and Vision 9 series, along with limited-period discounts that lower prices across the range during the sale window.

Lumio Brings Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K Smart TVs to Flipkart

The Lumio Vision smart TVs will go on sale on Flipkart starting January 15 at 6:00 PM IST, the company confirmed in a press release. The listings will go live during Flipkart's Republic Day Sale with limited-period sale prices across multiple models and screen sizes.

Under Flipkart's Republic Day offers, the Lumio Vision 7 series and Lumio Vision 9 smart TVs will be available at reduced prices. The 43-inch option of the Lumio Vision 7 will be sold at Rs. 21,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 27,999.

The 50-inch and 55-inch variants of the Lumio Vision 7 will be priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively, down from Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 36,999. The sole 55-inch variant of the Lumio Vision 9 will be available at a sale price of Rs. 47,999, compared to its regular price of Rs. 54,999.

The Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K smart TVs were first launched in India in April 2025 and were initially available through Amazon. The move to Flipkart gives customers another purchasing option alongside Lumio's own online store.

The Lumio Vision 7 series is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes and features a QLED panel with 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 400 nits of brightness. The TVs support up to 114 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and come with 16GB of internal storage.

The Lumio Vision 9 uses a Mini-LED display with 1,920 mini-LEDs and a quantum dot layer. It delivers up to 900 nits peak brightness, 111 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. All Lumio Vision models support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Audio on the Lumio Vision TVs is handled by a quad-speaker system, with the Vision 9 also featuring an additional subwoofer. The Vision 7 offers up to 30W speaker output, while the Vision 9 delivers 24W. The TVs use Lumio's Boss chip, paired with 3GB of DDR4 RAM, and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.