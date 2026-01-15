Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers

Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers

Under the Republic Day offers, the Lumio Vision 7 series and Lumio Vision 9 smart TVs will be available at reduced prices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 16:25 IST
Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers

Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio Vision 7 series is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 TVs expand availability beyond Amazon
  • Lumio Vision 7 features QLED display across three screen sizes
  • Lumio Vision 9 offers Mini-LED display with Dolby Vision support
Advertisement

Lumio has announced that its Lumio Vision smart TVs are now available for purchase on Flipkart, marking an expansion of the brand's retail presence in India. The move brings Lumio's 4K television lineup to Flipkart, during its Republic Day Sale, offering buyers another platform beyond Amazon and Lumio's own online store. The rollout includes multiple screen sizes across the Vision 7 and Vision 9 series, along with limited-period discounts that lower prices across the range during the sale window.

Lumio Brings Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K Smart TVs to Flipkart

The Lumio Vision smart TVs will go on sale on Flipkart starting January 15 at 6:00 PM IST, the company confirmed in a press release. The listings will go live during Flipkart's Republic Day Sale with limited-period sale prices across multiple models and screen sizes.

Under Flipkart's Republic Day offers, the Lumio Vision 7 series and Lumio Vision 9 smart TVs will be available at reduced prices. The 43-inch option of the Lumio Vision 7 will be sold at Rs. 21,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 27,999.

The 50-inch and 55-inch variants of the Lumio Vision 7 will be priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively, down from Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 36,999. The sole 55-inch variant of the Lumio Vision 9 will be available at a sale price of Rs. 47,999, compared to its regular price of Rs. 54,999.

The Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K smart TVs were first launched in India in April 2025 and were initially available through Amazon. The move to Flipkart gives customers another purchasing option alongside Lumio's own online store.

The Lumio Vision 7 series is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes and features a QLED panel with 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 400 nits of brightness. The TVs support up to 114 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and come with 16GB of internal storage.

The Lumio Vision 9 uses a Mini-LED display with 1,920 mini-LEDs and a quantum dot layer. It delivers up to 900 nits peak brightness, 111 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. All Lumio Vision models support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Audio on the Lumio Vision TVs is handled by a quad-speaker system, with the Vision 9 also featuring an additional subwoofer. The Vision 7 offers up to 30W speaker output, while the Vision 9 delivers 24W. The TVs use Lumio's Boss chip, paired with 3GB of DDR4 RAM, and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lumio Vision 7, Lumio Vision 9, Lumio Vision 7 Price in India, Lumio Vision 9 Price in India, Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Flipkart, Amazon, Lumio
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
End of ChatGPT on WhatsApp: OpenAI Officially Deactivates the Service on the Messaging App

Related Stories

Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P4 Power 5G Will be Launched in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  2. Apple May Launch M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro Models This Month
  3. Oppo A6c Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 685 SoC
  4. Lava Blaze Duo 3 Set to Launch in India Soon; Specifications Revealed
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Variant Spied on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  6. Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India's First Flagship Store
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: See Best Deals on iPhone Models
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on iQOO, Vivo Phones
  9. OpenAI Quietly Releases Translate With ChatGPT to Take On Google
  10. Sony Teases New Audio Product as LinkBuds Clip Details Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Turbo Launched With 7,600mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. OpenAI Takes on Google Translate With Its New AI-Powered Translation Feature
  3. Nothing Confirms Bengaluru as Location for India’s First Flagship Store; Set to be Second in the World
  4. Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in January
  5. Lava Blaze Duo 3 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing
  6. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TVs Go on Sale on Flipkart With Republic Day Offers
  7. God of War TV Series OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Live Adaptation of Kratos' Adventures
  8. End of ChatGPT on WhatsApp: OpenAI Officially Deactivates the Service on the Messaging App
  9. Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Kirkkan Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »