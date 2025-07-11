Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale in India begins tomorrow. It is a three-day affair, taking place between July 12-14. The sale is expected to bring lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and other home appliances. Prime members can enjoy discounts of up to 80 percent on electronics. Lumio, the home-grown consumer technology startup founded by Flipkart and Xiaomi veterans has announced offers on its new range of Vision TVs and Arc-series projectors.

Among the most notable offers is a deal on the Lumio Vision 7 43-inch TV. It has a retail price of Rs. 29,999. However, the brand has introduced a coupon discount of Rs. 2,000 and an instant bank discount of Rs. 4,000. Additionally, they can also trade in their old TVs for a new Lumio Vision 7 TV. Inclusive of these offers, buyers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 23,999.

Offers on Lumio Vision TVs, Arc Projectors on Prime Day

In addition to price drops, the Amazon Prime Day sale also offers bank discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and up to 20 percent coupon discounts. Further, customers can also avail of exchange benefits worth up to Rs. 25,000. However, do note that the discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of your old device, as well as the offer availability at your location.

And if you do not wish to pay the full cost of the electronic appliance upfront, there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Model List Price on Amazon Effective Sale Price Buying Link Lumio Vision 7 43-inch TV Rs. 29,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here Lumio Vision 7 50-inch TV Rs. 34,999 Rs. 30,499 Buy Here Lumio Vision 7 55-inch TV Rs. 39,999 Rs. 34,249 Buy Here Lumio Vision 9 55-inch TV Rs. 59,999 Rs. 50,999 Buy Here Lumio Arc 7 Projector Rs. 34,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here

