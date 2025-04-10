Technology News
Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features

Lumio Vision 7 series is available in 43, 50, and 55-inch sizes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 14:55 IST
Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio Vision TVs will be available for pre-order in India starting April 23

Highlights
  • Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 smart TVs are backed by Boss chips
  • They run Google TV based on Android 11 out-of-the-box
  • The Lumio Vision TVs support the company's TLDR app as well
Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K smart TVs have been finally launched in India. They are claimed to be the "fastest TVs" in the country. The company says that the TVs are powered by a "flagship" Boss processor. The TVs come with a quad-speaker system and come with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DGS Audio tuning. The Lumio Vision 9 smart TV comes with a 4K resolution QD-Mini LED panel, while the Vision 7 features a 4K QLED display.

Lumio Vision 7 Series, Lumio Vision 9 Price in India, Availability

Lumio Vision 7 smart TV is available in three sizes. The the 43-inch option is priced at Rs. 29,999, the company confirmed in a press release. The 50-inch and 55-inch variants of the Lumio Vision 7 are marked at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Lumio Vision 9 smart TV is priced at Rs. 59,999 for its sole 55-inch model.

The Lumio Vision TVs will be available for pre-order via Amazon starting April 23 till April 30. Customers who pre-order the smart TVs will be eligible to get two years of comprehensive warranty and another year of extended warranty.

Lumio Vision 7 Series, Lumio Vision 9 Features

The Lumio Vision 7 QLED TV is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes. The TV offers 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits of brightness level, up to 114 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 1.08 DeltaE colour accuracy. All models in the series have 16GB of inbuilt storage support.

Meanwhile, the Lumio Vision 9 uses a Mini-LED panel with 1920 mini-LEDs with a quantum dot enhancement layer that delivers up to 900nits peak brightness level, 111 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 1.71 DeltaE colour accuracy. It is available in a 55-inch option and offers 32GB onboard storage.

Both Lumio Vision 7 lineup and Vision 9 come with Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos support. The TVs have a quad-speaker system, with the Vision 9 offering an additional subwoofer. The Vision 7 offers up to 30W of speaker output, whereas the Vision 9 delivers 24W They also feature DGS Audio tuning, which is said to offer a balanced sound experience. 

The Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 smart TVs are equipped with a Boss chip, which is paired with 3GB DDR4 RAM. In terms of connectivity, the TVs support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The come with three HDMI ports including one with e-ARC support, and three USB ports, an Optical Audio out port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, AV port, Ethernet port, and an Anternna out.

Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 smart TVs come with Google TV (Android 11) and support Google Cast and Assistant. The TVs also support the TLDR app, which is said to offer easy access to sports and music content. The accompanying remote includes a dedicated TLDR shortcut key.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features
