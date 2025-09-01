Lumio Arc 7 Projector Review: The Future of Casual Binge-Watching

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word projector? Does it include a conference room and is mainly related to corporate and educational setups? Well, you're not alone. The projector segment has been dominated by these institutions in India so far. However, this is changing and rather drastically. Recent reports have highlighted consumers' expectations of replicating a cinematic experience at home within budget. If this is to be believed, then the growing demand from the home entertainment sector is expected to drive the next wave of projector demand in India. Thus, the two factors likely to drive the segment are lifestyle and portability. Lumio, the brand that's barely a few months old in India, could be one with a solution.

Projectors have historically been a pricey affair, and even if you're an enthusiast, you may not jump at the chance to buy one right away, as there's always the option of purchasing a large-screen smart TV. The made-in-India brand, Lumio, which has made a name for itself with its Vision Smart TVs in the country, has announced its entry into the Indian home projector market with the Arc-branded projectors - Arc 5 and Arc 7. The company's target is simple: to fill the gap in the projector segment between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 50,000 - precisely where Arc 5 and 7 are priced. I received the Arc 7 projector for review, and here's why I feel it is a step in the right direction.

The Lumio Arc 7 is a product designed and made in India product

Lumio Arc 7 price in India and Availability

The Lumio Arc 7 is priced at Rs. 34,999 and is available on Amazon.in. Lumio, despite being a new brand, promises a solid service network of over 200 centres that can offer a carry-in service experience. The company also claims to cover over 19,000 pin codes across the country. The Arc 7 projector comes with a one-year standard warranty.

Lumio Arc 7 Projector Design and Portability: The real magic is its size

Product Size - 127.6 x 197.2 x 214.8 mm

Product Weight - 2.36 kilograms

Power Consumption - 120W

Native Aspect Ratio support- 16:9

Designed in Bangalore, Lumio's Arc 7 projector features a minimalist design that complements any decor. It requires no mounting, no screens and no technicians to get started. What it truly needs is an empty wall where you can get up to a 100-inch projection. This was indeed a challenging task for me when I began using the Lumio Arc 7.

It is ideal for living rooms and bedrooms

Traditionally, we have become so accustomed that when we design our homes, we keep the wall where the TV is to be mounted in mind, but do not focus on empty spaces so much. That's a modern-day construction paradox, and you will have to fix yourself. I somehow managed it, thanks to the 'UnderStand', a built-in kickstand that lifts the projector from the surface for better alignment. Well, that's one of the beauties of the Arc projectors. The magic of auto-setup, where you just point and play. The feeling of creating a cosy cinema vibe anywhere is unmatchable. The company has focused on a sealed and dust-proof design for the Arc projectors, which is an excellent example of attention to detail, considering the amount of dust present around us.

With the integrated “UnderStand”, flip and place Arc 7 anywhere you wish

Portability is another parameter where Lumio's Arc 7 gets full marks. At under 2.5 kilograms, the Arc 7 is an ideal companion for your go-anywhere big screen. Out of the box, it ships with an adapter that requires 120W of power consumption, and it also features an in-built fan. However, if the Lumio team could add a bar or handle on the Arc 7 - think of a portable party speaker (great for inspiration). Then it would have been ideal for moving from one place to another. Right now, you have to pick the device as a box. Considering the folks at Lumio have an excellent attention to detail, we could expect the next iteration to have improved aesthetics for portability.

Unlike many pricey projectors, Lumio hasn't forgotten the idea of plugging your favourite gadgets. The Arc 7 features an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting your preferred sound setup. There's also a built-in USB port for accessing files through pen drives, hard disks, or any other storage device. Overall, the Arc 7 has been thoughtfully designed to address all pain points of this segment and emerges as a stylish gadget that begs to be carried. It can help you transition from box to binge-watching in just two minutes.

It comes with a minimalistic design and features a high-quality matte grey finish

Lumio Arc 7 Projector Performance: Big screen, small scene

SoC, RAM, Storage - MediaTek 9630, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage

Resolution - 1920 x 1080

Optical Engine - ArcLight Fully Sealed System

Light Source - LED

Screen Size - 40 - 100 inches

Brightness - 400 ANSI Lumens

Contrast Ratio - 1500:1 (typ)

Lumio, the brand that first took over your living room with its Vision TVs, have now introduced a portable projector that can replace your TV entirely. The thought is interesting! With the Lumio Arc 7 projector, consider your movie or game nights, unplugged and upgraded. The best thing about the Arc 7 is that it doesn't promise what you expect from a 4K laser projector. Instead, it offers a solution that could be perfect for specific consumers, which I will discuss in a bit.

It can offer up to 100-inch projection and features 400 ANSI lumens for stunning clarity, even in rooms with ambient light

It offers a Full-HD (1080p) resolution, and at this price, the quality is incredible. In real-world performance, the Arc 7 delivers ample bright projection with brilliant picture quality. The brightness is decent but not great. It offers 400 ANSI lumens, which, on paper, may sound less than 10,000 lumens, which some rival projector brands promote, but these are fake numbers to impress prospective buyers.

The ANSI lumen is the real deal, and thanks to Lumio, consumers now know the truth that has been buried for years by smart marketing gimmicks by projector brands in India. If you plan to set up the Arc 7 in a room that always gets natural light, then you may not fully enjoy the performance. However, if you place this in a dimly lit room or one that can get dark, you can truly enjoy the picture quality of the Arc 7.

For connectivity, it comes with HDMI 2.0 (HDMI ARC-enabled), USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5(Dual Band), and a 3.5mm audio jack

The Arc 7 is likely India's first projector certified by Netflix, allowing you to stream without any hiccups. Lumio, despite being a new brand not even a year old, is already working on real problems to improve the overall user experience.

The Arc 7 can project up to 100 inches, depending on the distance from the wall. For instance, when positioned about 9 feet away, you can project multimedia onto a screen size of up to 100 inches. It also supports HDR10. And, since it runs Google TV, you get a familiar UI. The custom dashboard that Lumio introduced with Vision, called TLDR, is on board Arc 7. This offers a perfect platform to discover music and follow your favourite sport without the need to switch apps. The remote includes a dedicated TLDR button.

It sports 2 x 8W stereo speakers with a passive radiator for room-filling sound and Dolby Audio support

It packs a dedicated TOF (Time-of-Flight) sensor, which handles projection angle by measuring the distance to the wall. Lumio's in-house Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration, or long for STR8 technology, which handles the alignment process for the projection. Compared to the traditional projector, the Arc 7 works flawlessly and can adjust projection in real-time thanks to the auto keystone correction feature that works both vertically and horizontally. What truly works like magic is Lumio's smart obstacle avoidance feature that can detect any object and, within seconds, can adjust the projection.

However, during the review, it happened multiple times that the Arc 7's focus changed in projection despite no literal movement in the placement. The only saving grace is a button on the remote that helps with refocusing within seconds. However, since this happened multiple times, it wasn't delightful.

The Minion Noir Remote with Arc 7 sports Google Assistant and dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, and TLDR

The tower design is an incredible way to save space at your home or office compared to traditional projectors. Additionally, the Arc 7 comes with a sealed and dust-proof design. The Arc 7 projector packs two 8W speakers with Dolby Audio support. It is loud enough to keep you satisfied at any get-together, whether it's for your favourite movies or matches. The good news is that Arc 7 packs a 3.5mm audio jack, which means you can connect an external speaker as well.

Overall, Lumio hits the right chords with Arc 7 as its first projector offering, along with Arc 5. At this price, it is a no-brainer for anyone planning a secondary screen solution.

It does obstacle avoidance and instant autofocus using a Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor

Lumio Arc 7 Projector Verdict: A Perfect Companion, Not a Replacement

Before jumping to the verdict, it is important to address the elephant in the room. Can projectors replace the smart TVs in your house? No, but they can be an excellent companion device.

Now, let's talk about the Lumio Arc 7, a new offering in the Indian market. At Rs. 34,999, the device is an excellent package and offers features filled to the brim. But who is this portable projector actually for? My answer would be simple: the Arc 7 projector is ideal for travellers, renters, and kids' rooms. This is a niche projector that absolutely nails its target with brilliant picture quality.

It weighs under 2.5 kilograms

Is it the absolute perfect product? Certainly not, and it has plenty of scope for improvement. But Arc 7 overall comes out as a strong contender in the affordable projector segment in India. At this price, it comes out as a viable secondary screen option for those who do not want to block a wall or place another TV cabinet at home. Lumio's Arc 7 (and Arc 5) should prompt the industry to address core market issues rather than focusing on gimmicky specs and features sheets. About product support, Lumio says that much like Vision TVs, the Arc 7 will also get similar service network support.

Lumio Arc 7 Price in India (at the time of this review): Rs. 34,999

Ratings:

Design: 9

Performance: 9

VFM: 9

Overall: 9

Pros

A plug-and-play device on the move (almost)

Decent picture quality

Built-in Netflix

Speakers are excellent for a projector in this price range

Excellent value for money product

Cons