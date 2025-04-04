Lumio is all set to launch new smart TVs in India next week. Just days ahead of the official reveal, the consumer tech brand founded by former Xiaomi and Flipkart executives has teased details of the picture and audio quality of the upcoming smart TVs. The Lumio Vision smart TV lineup is confirmed to include the Lumio Vision 7 and the Lumio Vision 9 QLED TV models. They will support Dolby Vision format and are equipped with 30W speakers.

Lumio Vision 7, Lumio Vision 9 Features Teased

In a press release, Lumio teased the specifications of the Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs. The latter is confirmed to feature a Blue Mini-LED backlight technology with Dolby Vision and is claimed to deliver a peak brightness of 900 nits. The Lumio Vision 7 has a Blue LED backlight, along with Dolby Vision, and is claimed to offer 400 nits peak brightness.

The Lumio Vision 9 display is confirmed to offer 115 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, while this figure is at 110 percent for the Lumio Vision 7. The former has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and offers support for local dimming.

The Lumio Vision 9 and Lumio Vision 7 are equipped an 'Act III Sound' audio system. They are confirmed to pack 30W speakers, and will have a quad-driver unit, including two full-range drivers and two tweeters. It supports 24-bit audio processing with a 88.2KHz sampling rate. The upcoming models include Bluetooth Out and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) support. They will support 300 Ohms impedance through a 3.5mm output.

Lumio Vision smart TVs will be introduced in India on April 10 as the first smart TVs from the homegrown consumer tech brand Circuit House Technologies. They will be available for purchase via Amazon. The smart TVs will run on an in-house 'Boss' processor along with 3GB of DDR4 RAM. They will run on Android TV, along with the Google TV interface.