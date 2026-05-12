The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched in India and other global markets as the most affordable option in the tech giant's flagship Galaxy S26 lineup. The South Korean tech conglomerate has relied on its proprietary display panels for its S series phones for years. However, this could change soon. Samsung is reportedly looking for a secondary supplier for panels to save manufacturing costs, which have been affected by the rising prices of memory and storage components. The company is planning to source panels for the Samsung Galaxy S26 successor from a Chinese tech firm. Another tech firm is said to be supplying OLED touch panels for the recently launched Galaxy A57.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Might Not Feature an In-House Panel

A ZDNet Korea report claims that Samsung is looking for secondary suppliers for the displays on its handsets, while the Samsung Display division will remain the primary supplier for its MX business. While the tech giant is already said to be sourcing OLED touch panels for the Samsung Galaxy A57 from CSOT, another Chinese company is reportedly trying to secure an order for the next-generation Galaxy S series handsets.

The report highlights that BOE could be selected to supply display panels for the standard Samsung Galaxy S27 model, which is expected to launch next year. Samsung might have the same arrangement with BOE as it does with CSOT, where Samsung Display will remain the primary supplier, while BOE will act as a secondary source for the screens.

The reason behind the decision is said to be the rising prices of memory and storage components, like DRAM and NAND drives, fuelled by the unprecedented rise in AI adoption. Samsung is reportedly trying to offset these costs by sourcing more affordable OLED touch panels to control the manufacturing costs. This is expected to not only allow the company to minimise input costs, but also not raise the prices of its handsets by a huge margin.

However, BOE has reportedly unsuccessfully tried to secure an order in the past for the Galaxy S series. Since Samsung has yet to decide whether this development will translate into an order or not is currently unclear. Interestingly, Samsung's displays are found on most flagship handsets, including top-of-the-line iPhone models. But now it appears that it is looking outside for its own flagship phones.