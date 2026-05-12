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Samsung Galaxy S27 Said to Sport BOE Screen as Firm Looks for Secondary Display Suppliers

Samsung is reportedly looking to save costs by not using its own displays for the Samsung Galaxy S27.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 14:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Said to Sport BOE Screen as Firm Looks for Secondary Display Suppliers

Samsung Galaxy S27 could succeed this year's Galaxy S26

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 was recently launched in India
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 is expected to debut next year
  • The company has yet to reportedly give an order to BOE
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 was launched in India and other global markets as the most affordable option in the tech giant's flagship Galaxy S26 lineup. The South Korean tech conglomerate has relied on its proprietary display panels for its S series phones for years. However, this could change soon. Samsung is reportedly looking for a secondary supplier for panels to save manufacturing costs, which have been affected by the rising prices of memory and storage components. The company is planning to source panels for the Samsung Galaxy S26 successor from a Chinese tech firm. Another tech firm is said to be supplying OLED touch panels for the recently launched Galaxy A57.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Might Not Feature an In-House Panel

A ZDNet Korea report claims that Samsung is looking for secondary suppliers for the displays on its handsets, while the Samsung Display division will remain the primary supplier for its MX business. While the tech giant is already said to be sourcing OLED touch panels for the Samsung Galaxy A57 from CSOT, another Chinese company is reportedly trying to secure an order for the next-generation Galaxy S series handsets.

The report highlights that BOE could be selected to supply display panels for the standard Samsung Galaxy S27 model, which is expected to launch next year. Samsung might have the same arrangement with BOE as it does with CSOT, where Samsung Display will remain the primary supplier, while BOE will act as a secondary source for the screens.

The reason behind the decision is said to be the rising prices of memory and storage components, like DRAM and NAND drives, fuelled by the unprecedented rise in AI adoption. Samsung is reportedly trying to offset these costs by sourcing more affordable OLED touch panels to control the manufacturing costs. This is expected to not only allow the company to minimise input costs, but also not raise the prices of its handsets by a huge margin.

However, BOE has reportedly unsuccessfully tried to secure an order in the past for the Galaxy S series. Since Samsung has yet to decide whether this development will translate into an order or not is currently unclear. Interestingly, Samsung's displays are found on most flagship handsets, including top-of-the-line iPhone models. But now it appears that it is looking outside for its own flagship phones.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung, BOE
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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