Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design Surfaces Online Leaving Little to the Imagination Ahead of May 13 Launch

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design Surfaces Online Leaving Little to the Imagination Ahead of May 13 Launch

Sony Xperia 1 VIII could feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 16:52 IST
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design Surfaces Online Leaving Little to the Imagination Ahead of May 13 Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Sony Xperia 1 VIII may come in Graphite Black, Garnet Red and Iolite Silver finishes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VIII leaked renders reveal a new camera design
  • Zeiss branding appears on the Xperia 1 VIII camera module
  • Sony may retain the 3.5mm headphone jack
Advertisement

Sony is set to unveil the Xperia 1 VIII on May 13, but official-looking marketing images have already surfaced online. The leaked renders show a redesigned rear camera layout while preserving several signature Xperia elements, including thick top and bottom bezels and a dedicated camera shutter button. The images also confirm multiple colour options and suggest Sony will continue to focus on its photography credentials. The Xperia 1 VIII is expected to arrive as the company's flagship smartphone for 2026.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Retail Images Give Us a Look at the New Camera Design

According to a report by WinFuture, official promotional images of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII appeared on Amazon Germany ahead of launch. The renders show the handset in three colourways named Graphite Black, Garnet Red and Iolite Silver. A fourth gold colour option is also expected, although it does not appear in the leaked images.

The leaked images suggest that Sony is changing the rear camera design on the Xperia 1 VIII. Instead of the tall vertical camera strip seen on earlier models, the phone appears to use a rectangular camera module. The main and ultra-wide cameras are placed at the top, while the periscope telephoto camera sits below them. Zeiss branding is also visible on the back, indicating that Sony will likely continue its partnership with the optics company.

The front design looks largely unchanged. Sony is expected to keep the bezels above and below the display, with the selfie camera housed in the top bezel instead of a punch-hole cutout. The renders also show a dedicated camera shutter button on the side, along with a flat display and a metal frame. Previous leaks suggest that the Xperia 1 VIII may also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII could feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The listing also claimed the phone could deliver up to two days of battery life.

Sony is expected to price the Xperia 1 VIII starting at EUR 1,868.99 (roughly Rs. 2,08,000) in select European countries and GBP 1,728 (about Rs. 2,22,000) in the UK. The company will officially unveil the smartphone on May 13 at 1pm Japan time (9:30am IST).

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 VIII, Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design, Sony Xperia 1 VIII Features, Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launch, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Productivity Laptops From Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design Surfaces Online Leaving Little to the Imagination Ahead of May 13 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  2. The Android Show I/O Edition: This Is What Google Is Bringing to Its OS
  3. Sony Bravia 3II Series Debuts in India With a 120Hz 4K Display: See Prices
  4. SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India
  5. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Design Surfaces Online Ahead of May 13 Launch
  6. Google Is Reportedly Testing This Gemini Model Ahead of Google I/O 2026
  7. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Could Arrive in These Colour Options
  8. This Chinese Firm Could Supply Displays for the Samsung Galaxy S27
#Latest Stories
  1. The Android Show I/O Edition: Know the Biggest Announcements Made at the Google Event
  2. The Android Show I/O Edition: Google Showcases Gemini Intelligence on Android With New AI-Backed Widget Creation Tool
  3. Google Unveils New Googlebook Laptops With Gemini Intelligence, Magic Pointer and Glowbar Design
  4. Artemis 2 Commander Reid Wiseman Teams Up With Astrophotographer for Rare Lunar Mission Photos
  5. Sony's Upcoming 'The ColleXion Headphones' Spotted With Revamped Hinge Mechanism in New Leak
  6. EBay Spurns GameStop’s Bid as ‘Neither Credible nor Attractive’
  7. Google's Android Show I/O Edition: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  8. Sony Bravia 3II Lineup Launched in India With XR Processor, 120Hz 4K Display: Price, Features
  9. Shift Up Says It Will Self-Publish Stellar Blade 2 to Reach Broad Audience From Day One
  10. India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »