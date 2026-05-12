Technology News
English Edition

96 Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan Starrer Online?

96 is an emotional romantic drama about unfinished love, memories, and a nostalgic reunion between two school sweethearts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 May 2026 14:20 IST
96 Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

96 is streaming now on Sun NXT.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 96 follows the emotional reunion of two former school sweethearts
  • Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan received immense praise
  • The romantic drama is streaming now on Sun NXT
Advertisement

96 is a romantic drama that shows love and captures a lot of memories with true emotions that don't blur with time. It is based on a romantic tale and has been directed by C. Prem Kumar. This movie focuses on two former school sweethearts who get reunited after many years at a school reunion. With the heartfelt connection and conversations, they get driven by past memories after sharing lots of things. The story is on their unfinished love and also the emotional feelings that they had to experience beacuse of that.

When and Where to Watch​

96 is available right away on Sun NXT to watch.​

Trailer and Plot

96's trailer catches the romantic and loving incidents of the couple whose story is unfinished, and the pain persists. Ram is a photographer, and Jaanu is his childhood friend. They met after many years at a reunion at the school. This can be seen in the trailer that they are living upto that moment. They both spend time together during that reunion and talk about a lot of things from the past. Their life taken another journey, but they are still connected through memories.

Cast and Crew

The cast of 96 includes Vijay Sethupathi as Ramachandran and Trisha Krishnan as Janaki Devi. Alongside them, there are Devadarshini, Bagavathi Perumal, and Aadukalam Murugadoss. C. Prem Kumar is the director of the movie. The music director of the film is Govind Vasantha. Mahendiran Jayaraju is the cinematographer.​

Reception

96 is a nostalgic tale of reviving the moments together that have resonated well with the audience. It has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 96, emotional romantic drama, SunNXT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops
Samsung Launches Certified Re-Newed Programme in India; Offers Refurbished Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 Models

Related Stories

96 Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  2. SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India
  3. Here's When the Realme 16T 5G Will Launch in India
  4. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Could Arrive in These Colour Options
  5. The Android Show I/O Edition: This Is What Google Is Bringing to Its OS
#Latest Stories
  1. The Android Show I/O Edition: Know the Biggest Announcements Made at the Google Event
  2. The Android Show I/O Edition: Google Showcases Gemini Intelligence on Android With New AI-Backed Widget Creation Tool
  3. Google Unveils New Googlebook Laptops With Gemini Intelligence, Magic Pointer and Glowbar Design
  4. Artemis 2 Commander Reid Wiseman Teams Up With Astrophotographer for Rare Lunar Mission Photos
  5. Sony's Upcoming 'The ColleXion Headphones' Spotted With Revamped Hinge Mechanism in New Leak
  6. EBay Spurns GameStop’s Bid as ‘Neither Credible nor Attractive’
  7. Google's Android Show I/O Edition: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  8. Sony Bravia 3II Lineup Launched in India With XR Processor, 120Hz 4K Display: Price, Features
  9. Shift Up Says It Will Self-Publish Stellar Blade 2 to Reach Broad Audience From Day One
  10. India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »