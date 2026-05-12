96 is a romantic drama that shows love and captures a lot of memories with true emotions that don't blur with time. It is based on a romantic tale and has been directed by C. Prem Kumar. This movie focuses on two former school sweethearts who get reunited after many years at a school reunion. With the heartfelt connection and conversations, they get driven by past memories after sharing lots of things. The story is on their unfinished love and also the emotional feelings that they had to experience beacuse of that.

When and Where to Watch​

96 is available right away on Sun NXT to watch.​

Trailer and Plot

96's trailer catches the romantic and loving incidents of the couple whose story is unfinished, and the pain persists. Ram is a photographer, and Jaanu is his childhood friend. They met after many years at a reunion at the school. This can be seen in the trailer that they are living upto that moment. They both spend time together during that reunion and talk about a lot of things from the past. Their life taken another journey, but they are still connected through memories.

Cast and Crew

The cast of 96 includes Vijay Sethupathi as Ramachandran and Trisha Krishnan as Janaki Devi. Alongside them, there are Devadarshini, Bagavathi Perumal, and Aadukalam Murugadoss. C. Prem Kumar is the director of the movie. The music director of the film is Govind Vasantha. Mahendiran Jayaraju is the cinematographer.​

Reception

96 is a nostalgic tale of reviving the moments together that have resonated well with the audience. It has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.