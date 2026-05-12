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007 First Light Will Run at 60fps on PS5, IO Interactive Confirms

007 First Light will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 27.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 May 2026 14:46 IST
007 First Light Will Run at 60fps on PS5, IO Interactive Confirms

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light is delayed on Nintendo Switch 2

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Highlights
  • 007 First Light was earlier delayed from its March 27 release date
  • The James Bond game is developed by IO Interactive
  • 007 First Light will support performance and quality modes on base PS5
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007 First Light, the upcoming James Bond action-adventure title from IO Interactive, will run at 60fps on PS5, the developer said Monday. The confirmation came after months of speculation around the game's performance on consoles. 007 First Light will feature performance and quality modes on the base PS5, prioritising framerate and image quality, respectively.

007 First Light 60fps PS5 Pro Gameplay

On PS5 Pro, 007 First Light will run at 60fps, IO said in a post on X. The studio also shared 60fps gameplay footage from the title captured on PS5 Pro. The clip showed an intense shootout sequence running at 60fps on the pro console. Footage from the same sequence appeared choppy when IO Interactive revealed 007 First Light gameplay last year.

Additionally, the James Bond game will run at 60fps on base PS5, as well, in performance mode. The game will also support a 30fps quality mode on the console, IO confirmed in replies to the post. Performance on the Xbox Series X console will likely be in line with the base PS5, but it's unclear if the game will run at 60fps on the less powerful Xbox Series S.

IO has not yet confirmed other graphical features on consoles like ray-tracing, target resolution, and PSSR support on PS5 Pro. The studio will likely share details on the same in the coming days.

Back in September 2025, fans raised concerns about poor framerate when IO Interactive revealed 007 First Light gameplay. It seems the developer has since worked to better optimise the game on consoles. 007 First Light was initially supposed to launch on March 27, but was pushed back two months to ensure the game launched at the expected level of quality. The delay might have helped IO Interactive improve performance issues on consoles.

007 First Light is now inching closer to release. The action-adventure title will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 27. The game, however, has been delayed on the Nintendo Switch 2 to later this summer.

Last month, major story spoilers, gameplay footage, and game ending from 007 First Light leaked online. The leak, which included over an hour of footage, including the apparent ending of the game, came from a security flaw with the Indonesian ratings board.

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Further reading: 007 First Light, PS5, IO Interactive, PS5 Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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