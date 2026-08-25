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  • Haier Mini LED M70 Series Launched in India With Up to 85 Inch Screen, Dolby Vision Support: Price, Features

Haier Mini LED M70 Series Launched in India With Up to 85-Inch Screen, Dolby Vision Support: Price, Features

Each Haier Mini LED M70 series model comes with support for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 17:57 IST
Haier Mini LED M70 Series Launched in India With Up to 85-Inch Screen, Dolby Vision Support: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Haier

Haier is offering a three-year warranty across the range

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Highlights
  • Haier Mini LED M70 range comes in five screen sizes up to 85 inches
  • Haier has added 120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM
  • The M70 series features a 50W 2.1-channel audio system
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Haier has launched its Mini LED M70 series in India, expanding its television portfolio with five screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches. The new TVs combine Mini LED display technology with Micro Dimming, AI-based picture processing and Dolby Vision support. They also feature a 50W 2.1-channel audio system with an integrated subwoofer and Dolby Atmos. The M70 series runs on Google TV and includes gaming features such as 120Hz DLG, VRR and ALLM. The lineup is available in five screen sizes, with prices starting at Rs. 39,190 and a three-year warranty included across the range.

Haier Mini LED M70 Series Price in India, Availability

The Haier Mini LED M70 series is priced in India at Rs. 39,190 for the 43-inch model, the company said in a press release. The 55-inch variant costs Rs. 56,590, while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 74,990. The 75-inch and 85-inch variants cost Rs. 1,02,990 and Rs. 1,69,990, respectively. The TVs are available across leading retail outlets in the country. Haier is also offering a three-year warranty on all M70 series models.

Haier Mini LED M70 Series Features, Specifications

The Haier Mini LED M70 series is available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. The TVs use Mini LED technology with Micro Dimming to improve brightness, contrast and detail across different parts of the screen. Haier's AI Picture Quality engine processes content in real time through AI HDR Enhancer, AI Colour Boost, AI Motion and AI Noise Reduction.

Haier's latest Mini LED M70 range supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and covers up to 93 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. MEMC technology also claims to deliver smoother motion in fast-moving scenes. It comes with TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light certification as well.

For gaming, the Haier Mini LED M70 TVs support Gaming 120Hz through DLG, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. The dedicated Gaming Bar provides access to refresh-rate information, gaming settings and other controls. Shadow Enhancement and Crosshair Assist are also included.

The Haier Mini LED M70 series features a 50W 2.1-channel speaker system with an integrated subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics technology, which are said to be designed to improve surround sound, bass and dialogue clarity.

Each M70 series model comes with support for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The TVs run on Google TV and support Google Gemini for voice-based interactions. Users can search for content, open apps and control compatible functions using voice commands. HaiCast supports screen mirroring from compatible smartphones and other devices, while Bluetooth Speaker Mode allows users to stream audio from a smartphone through the TV even when the display is switched off.

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Further reading: Haier Mini LED M70 Series, Haier Mini LED M70 Series Price in India, Haier Mini LED M70 Series India Launch, Haier Mini LED M70 Series Features, Haier
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Haier Mini LED M70 Series Launched in India With Up to 85-Inch Screen, Dolby Vision Support: Price, Features
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