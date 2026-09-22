Vivo Watch 6 has been launched in China alongside the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max, and Vivo Buds Clip. The smartwatch is the company's latest wearable and comes in Bluetooth and eSIM variants, with the top-end model featuring a titanium alloy frame. It sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and runs Blue OS 4.0. The Vivo Watch 6 also offers health and fitness tracking features, including support for more than 100 sports modes and dual-band GNSS for outdoor activities.

Vivo Watch 6 Price, Availability

The Vivo Watch 6 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the Bluetooth version with a stainless steel frame. The eSIM version with a stainless steel frame is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 20,000), while the titanium alloy eSIM version costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,600). The stainless steel models are available in Wilderness and Moonlight colourways, while the titanium alloy model comes in the Original colourway. The smartwatch will go on sale in the country from September 28.

Vivo Watch 6 Features, Specifications

The Vivo Watch 6 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a 466x466 pixels resolution. It offers a peak brightness of 3,500 nits and a contrast ratio of 100,000:1. The display also has a slim 1.49mm bezel and an 85.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For fitness tracking, the Vivo Watch 6 supports more than 100 sports modes, along with running and cycling features, offline maps and route navigation. It also supports dual-band GNSS and a barometer. For health tracking, the smartwatch offers heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, pulse-wave analysis and a 60-second health check.

The Vivo Watch 6 smartwatch runs Blue OS 4.0 and supports Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC. The eSIM version supports independent communication, allowing users to make calls, receive messages and use navigation without relying on a paired smartphone. It also supports features such as NFC transport and access cards, payments, vehicle keys and voice recording.

The Vivo Watch 6 packs a 505mAh battery and supports wired charging. Vivo claims that the watch offers up to 21 days of battery life with light use, up to six days with the Always-On Display enabled, and up to four days with eSIM connectivity.

The Watch 6 features a 45mm case measuring 9.5mm in thickness. It weighs 44.11g for the stainless steel Bluetooth version without the strap, while the titanium alloy eSIM version weighs 37.7g without the strap. The watch comes with a sapphire crystal display cover and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, along with 5ATM water resistance.