  Vu Vibe DV TV With 4K QLED Screen, 88W Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vu Vibe DV TV With 4K QLED Screen, 88W Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Vu Vibe DV TV is powered by the VuOn AI Processor with a Turbo mode for picture upscaling.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 09:51 IST
Vu Vibe DV TV With 4K QLED Screen, 88W Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vu

The new QLED TV sports a bezel-less all-black design, as per the company

Highlights
  • Vu Vibe DV TV starts at Rs. 26,,999 for the 43-inch screen size option
  • All models feature Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and MEMC technologies
  • The TV comes with an 88W integrated soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Vu Vibe DV TV was launched in India on Tuesday. The TV comes in five display size options, from 43-inch to 75-inch, and all variants are equipped with 4K resolution QLED screens supporting 400 nits peak brightness and bezel-less designs. A VuON AI Processor powers the Vu Vibe DV TV and it runs on Google TV OS. For audio, it gets an 88W integrated soundbar with Dolby Atmos support. The TV ships with a Voice Assistant remote and supports screen casting from Android and Apple devices.

Vu Vibe DV TV Price in India, Availability

The price of Vu Vibe DV QLED TV in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models are priced at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 52,999, respectively. Lastly, the 75-inch variant of the QLED TV retails for Rs. 66,999.

The Vu Vibe DV TV is available for purchase right now through Amazon and offline retailers across the country.

Vu Vibe DV TV Features, Specifications

The Vu Vibe DV TV comes with a 4K ((3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution screen with an A+ grade QLED panel. It supports 400 nits peak brightness, HDR10, and HLG. The TV is also Dolby Vision certified along with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology which inserts interpolated frames between fast-paced scenes to reduce screen tearing.

It is powered by the VuOn AI Processor which has a Turbo mode that upscales the picture, as per the company. Vu provides a Voice Assistant remote with the QLED TV which has hotkeys for various picture modes, settings, and entertainment apps, as well as support for Google Assistant. It is paired via Bluetooth.

In terms of audio, the Vu DV TV is equipped with an integrated soundbar with a rated output of 88W. It is Dolby Atmos certified and gets audio modes such as news, music, movies, and sports which adjust the bass and dialogue clarity accordingly. There's also an Audio Only option that can be used to play music through the integrated soundbar without turning on the screen.

The TV supports screen casting technologies like Apple Airplay and Home Kit and Chromecast. It also comes equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and two-way Bluetooth connectivity.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Vu Vibe DV TV With 4K QLED Screen, 88W Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications
