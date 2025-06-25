Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition was launched on Tuesday. It is a limited edition model of the affordable mixed reality (MR) headset that was first introduced by Meta in September 2024. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition comes with a preloaded Xbox app that serves as a hub through which users can launch game titles via the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). It ships with a limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller and carries similar specifications as the standard variant. Meta has equipped it with 4K Infinite+ displays and full-colour passthrough capabilities that support the MR experience.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Price, Availability

Meta Quest 3S price starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 34,300) in the US. It is available in a single 128GB configuration and in Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green colour option. The headset can be purchased right now in limited quantities via the Meta Store and Best Buy in the US and Argos and EE in the UK.

The MR headset ships with complementary three month subscriptions of Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, granting players access to a library of hundreds of games and exclusive deals.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Features, Specifications

Developed in collaboration with Meta, Microsoft has equipped the Quest 3S Xbox Edition with a preloaded Xbox app. This, coupled with the complementary Game Pass Ultimate subscription, allows players to access a library of games via the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). They can enjoy popular titles like Avowed, Forza Motorsport, South of Midnight, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the MR headset.

Further, they can stream from over 100 supported cloud-playable gaming titles which they have previously purchased, even if they are not a part of Game Pass Ultimate.

The MR headset also ships with a limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller which is pre-paired and can be used to play Xbox games. It has the same features as the standard controller which is bundled with the Xbox Series X and S consoles, but gets a Carbon Black chassis with Velocity Green highlights on the face buttons and analogue sticks.

Design of the new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

Photo Credit: Meta

Alternatively, users can also pair an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or Xbox Adaptive Controller with the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, purchased separately. The headset also supports cross-play and cross-progression. This essentially means that players can start the game on their Quest 3S Xbox Edition headset and continue playing on their Xbox console without losing their achievements or progress.

The rest of the specifications remain the same as the standard model. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition sports 4K+ Infinite screens on top of pancake lenses, having a resolution of 2064×2208 pixels per eye and a wide field of view (FoV). It is powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform and has 8GB of RAM.

The MR headset runs on Meta Horizon OS, which is claimed to have been rebuilt for spatial experiences. This is helped by full-colour passthrough support, improved spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and Theatre View.

As per Meta, the Quest 3S, along with the Xbox Edition model, is better suited for 2D apps like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. There's a Travel Mode which makes it easier to use the headset during transit. Users can also take help from the Meta AI assistant via a simple “Hey Meta” wake up command.