Technology News
English Edition

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition With Xbox App, Complementary Game Pass Ultimate Subscription Launched

The mixed reality headset comes with three months of complementary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription..

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 09:26 IST
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition With Xbox App, Complementary Game Pass Ultimate Subscription Launched

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition comes in a new Carbon Black and Velocity Green shade

Highlights
  • Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition comes with a pre-loaded Xbox app
  • The mixed reality headset is powered by Snapdragon XR2 chipset
  • Players can stream their purchased titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)
Advertisement

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition was launched on Tuesday. It is a limited edition model of the affordable mixed reality (MR) headset that was first introduced by Meta in September 2024. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition comes with a preloaded Xbox app that serves as a hub through which users can launch game titles via the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). It ships with a limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller and carries similar specifications as the standard variant. Meta has equipped it with 4K Infinite+ displays and full-colour passthrough capabilities that support the MR experience.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Price, Availability

Meta Quest 3S price starts at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 34,300) in the US. It is available in a single 128GB configuration and in Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green colour option. The headset can be purchased right now in limited quantities via the Meta Store and Best Buy in the US and Argos and EE in the UK.

The MR headset ships with complementary three month subscriptions of Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, granting players access to a library of hundreds of games and exclusive deals.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Features, Specifications

Developed in collaboration with Meta, Microsoft has equipped the Quest 3S Xbox Edition with a preloaded Xbox app. This, coupled with the complementary Game Pass Ultimate subscription, allows players to access a library of games via the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). They can enjoy popular titles like Avowed, Forza Motorsport, South of Midnight, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the MR headset.

Further, they can stream from over 100 supported cloud-playable gaming titles which they have previously purchased, even if they are not a part of Game Pass Ultimate.

The MR headset also ships with a limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller which is pre-paired and can be used to play Xbox games. It has the same features as the standard controller which is bundled with the Xbox Series X and S consoles, but gets a Carbon Black chassis with Velocity Green highlights on the face buttons and analogue sticks.

meta quest 3 xbox edition 2 Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition

Design of the new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition
Photo Credit: Meta

 

Alternatively, users can also pair an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or Xbox Adaptive Controller with the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, purchased separately. The headset also supports cross-play and cross-progression. This essentially means that players can start the game on their Quest 3S Xbox Edition headset and continue playing on their Xbox console without losing their achievements or progress.

The rest of the specifications remain the same as the standard model. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition sports 4K+ Infinite screens on top of pancake lenses, having a resolution of 2064×2208 pixels per eye and a wide field of view (FoV). It is powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform and has 8GB of RAM.

The MR headset runs on Meta Horizon OS, which is claimed to have been rebuilt for spatial experiences. This is helped by full-colour passthrough support, improved spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and Theatre View.

As per Meta, the Quest 3S, along with the Xbox Edition model, is better suited for 2D apps like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. There's a Travel Mode which makes it easier to use the headset during transit. Users can also take help from the Meta AI assistant via a simple “Hey Meta” wake up command.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Price, Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Specifications, Meta, Meta Quest, VR, Mixed Reality
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lenovo Chromebook Plus With MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910, Google AI Features and Dolby Atmos Launched

Related Stories

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition With Xbox App, Complementary Game Pass Ultimate Subscription Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates Announced: Check Upcoming Discounts
  4. The Verdict OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Courtroom Thriller Online?
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Said to Get an Anti-Glare 2K Resolution Display
  6. Apple Hints Towards First Possible Confirmation of iPhone 17 Air
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch
  9. Vu Vibe DV TV Launched in India With 4K QLED Screen, Integrated Soundbar
#Latest Stories
  1. Vu Vibe DV TV With 4K QLED Screen, 88W Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition With Xbox App, Complementary Game Pass Ultimate Subscription Launched
  3. Lenovo Chromebook Plus With MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910, Google AI Features and Dolby Atmos Launched
  4. Google Earth Gets Upgraded With Historical Street View Imagery, AI-Driven Insights to Arrive Soon
  5. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Design Teased; to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,165mAh Battery
  6. CD Projekt Red Delays Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3, Says Patch Will Similar in Scope to Previous One
  7. Oppo Pad SE India Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Launch Alongside Reno 14 Series
  8. UK May Compel Google to Change Search Rankings, Offer Alternatives
  9. Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for Upcoming Galaxy Z Foldables in India
  10. Asus ROG Strix G16, TUF Gaming F16 Refreshed with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPUs: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »