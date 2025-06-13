Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED Google TVs in India: Price, Specifications

Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED Google TVs in India: Price, Specifications

Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions on purchase of Blaupunkt TVs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2025 16:26 IST
Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED Google TVs in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs are offered in a single black colourway in India

Highlights
  • Blaupunkt TVs are available in varied sizes, from 32-inch to 65-inch
  • Prices in India start at Rs. 10,999 for the 32-inch model
  • The TVs come with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus certifications
Advertisement

Blaupunkt's 2025 lineup of QLED Google TVs have been launched in India. The refreshed lineup, powered by Android TV OS, features QLED screens with up to 4K resolution. The Blaupunkt TVs are offered in multiple screen size options, ranging from a compact 32 inches to an expansive 65 inches. The company claims its new lineup sports bezel-less designs and features HDR10 and Wide Colour Gamut technologies. They are complemented by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus certifications for audio.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TV Price in India, Availability

The price of Blaupunkt QLED Google TV in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs. 15,499 for the 40-inch version. It is also offered in 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The largest available option, having a 65-inch screen, costs Rs. 44,999.

All models are available in a single black colourway and can be purchased via Flipkart. Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TV Features and Specifications

Blaupunkt QLED Google TV's 50-inch and above models come with 4K screens. The displays are HDR10 certified and come with Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) support. Blaupunkt's entire new lineup offers six picture modes including Cinema, Sports, Vivid, Music, News, and Standard. All models sport a bezel-less metallic design for a more premium appearance.

They are powered by an Ai PQ chipset and an Arm Cortex-A55 quad-core processor. The TVs run on Android TV OS, come with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast features, and have pre-loaded apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Blaupunkt has equipped the 55-inch and 65-inch models with a quad speaker setup with a 70W output. Meanwhile, the 50-inch variant comes with a 50W output through dual speakers. The Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs feature sound by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. Connectivity options on the QLED TVs include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

Meanwhile, the 32-inch and 40-inch models of the Blaupunkt QLED Google TV series are budget-conscious appliances. The former offers HD Ready resolution, while the latter offers 1080p viewing. Both models have two speakers with a 48W audio output, along with support for Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby MS12 surround sound technologies. They are powered by a Realtek processor and run on the Android TV interface.

Blaupunkt has equipped them with the same built-in apps and features as the higher-priced variants, as well as the same I/O ports and connectivity options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blaupunkt, Blaupunkt QLED Google TV, Blaupunkt QLED Google TV Price in India, Blaupunkt QLED Google TV Specifications, QLED TV, Android TV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision With Highlights on Windows, Can Work With Two Apps Simultaneously
Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched

Related Stories

Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED Google TVs in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  2. Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED TVs in India With These Features
  3. Sony Announces Limited-Period Discount on Audio Products in India
  4. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Leaked Renders Suggest Ultra-Like Design
#Latest Stories
  1. The Browser Company Unveils Dia, an AI-Powered Browser With In-Built Chatbot
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch Date Set for June 19; Colour Options, Battery Details Revealed
  3. Blaupunkt Launches 2025 Lineup of QLED Google TVs in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL Mobile Gaming Controllers With Sensa HD Haptics Launched
  5. Microsoft Expands Copilot Vision With Highlights on Windows, Can Work With Two Apps Simultaneously
  6. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo X Fold 5 Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera
  8. BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India; Invites Public to Pitch Name for 5G Services
  9. Yahoo Adds New AI Features to Mail App in Attempt to Up Usage
  10. AMD Unveils AI Server as OpenAI Taps Its Newest Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »