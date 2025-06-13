Blaupunkt's 2025 lineup of QLED Google TVs have been launched in India. The refreshed lineup, powered by Android TV OS, features QLED screens with up to 4K resolution. The Blaupunkt TVs are offered in multiple screen size options, ranging from a compact 32 inches to an expansive 65 inches. The company claims its new lineup sports bezel-less designs and features HDR10 and Wide Colour Gamut technologies. They are complemented by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus certifications for audio.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TV Price in India, Availability

The price of Blaupunkt QLED Google TV in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs. 15,499 for the 40-inch version. It is also offered in 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The largest available option, having a 65-inch screen, costs Rs. 44,999.

All models are available in a single black colourway and can be purchased via Flipkart. Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TV Features and Specifications

Blaupunkt QLED Google TV's 50-inch and above models come with 4K screens. The displays are HDR10 certified and come with Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) support. Blaupunkt's entire new lineup offers six picture modes including Cinema, Sports, Vivid, Music, News, and Standard. All models sport a bezel-less metallic design for a more premium appearance.

They are powered by an Ai PQ chipset and an Arm Cortex-A55 quad-core processor. The TVs run on Android TV OS, come with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast features, and have pre-loaded apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Blaupunkt has equipped the 55-inch and 65-inch models with a quad speaker setup with a 70W output. Meanwhile, the 50-inch variant comes with a 50W output through dual speakers. The Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs feature sound by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. Connectivity options on the QLED TVs include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.

Meanwhile, the 32-inch and 40-inch models of the Blaupunkt QLED Google TV series are budget-conscious appliances. The former offers HD Ready resolution, while the latter offers 1080p viewing. Both models have two speakers with a 48W audio output, along with support for Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby MS12 surround sound technologies. They are powered by a Realtek processor and run on the Android TV interface.

Blaupunkt has equipped them with the same built-in apps and features as the higher-priced variants, as well as the same I/O ports and connectivity options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.