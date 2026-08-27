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Haier M70 Mini LED TV (65-inch) Review: A Big-Screen Mini LED That Surprisingly Sounds Good

The Haier M70 Mini LED TV (65-inch) offers interesting features at a competitive price of Rs. 74,999. Check out the review to know more about the latest Haier Smart TV.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2026 16:10 IST
Haier M70 Mini LED TV (65-inch) Review: A Big-Screen Mini LED That Surprisingly Sounds Good

The Haier M70 Mini LED TV 65-inch model comes with a price tag of Rs. 74,999.

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Highlights
  • The Haier M70 Mini LED 65 TV features a good display panel
  • The Smart TV offers a premium design
  • The TV offers decent sound output for the price
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Haier is one of the few brands making a difference in the large appliance market by launching new products across segments. The company also regularly refreshes its Smart TV lineup. Recently, the brand also introduced its flagship M70 Mini LED TV series in the country, starting at Rs. 39,190. The lineup includes models from 43 inches up to 85 inches. I've had the chance to use the 65-inch model, priced at Rs. 74,999, for a while now, and here's what you need to know.

Haier M70 Mini LED TV (65-inch) Design: Premium

  • Dimension: 1445mm x 76mm x 836mm
  • Weight: 16.4kg
  • Ports: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet port, and more

Haier has clearly put thought into how its TV lineup should distinguish itself from other brands, and the same is visible in the new M70 series. The moment you take it out of the box, you will notice its premium design. The company has used a unibody construction that offers slim bezels and fewer visible seams than you would expect in this price segment.

3 Haier M70 Mini LED

The Smart TV is available in different screen sizes, ranging from 43-inch to 85-inch.

 

The television is fairly substantial, which is unsurprising given the display hardware and the integrated audio system. The 65-inch model measures 1445mm x 76mm x 836mm without the stand and weighs 16.4kg. You also get two stands, which look sturdy. However, given the size, you'll likely move it around the house, so wall mounting is worth considering if your setup allows it.

5 Haier M70 Mini LED

The Smart TV comes with a good selection of ports.

 

On the back, you get a fairly standard port layout, though the stripe-like design looks cool. The connectivity options are all placed on the left side, while the power cable is placed on the right, which is a good thing. The left side features three HDMI ports, one supporting eARC; two USB ports; an Ethernet port; a mini AV port; an optical audio port; a 3.5mm audio jack; and two antenna input ports. Interestingly, you will notice a cutout for the subwoofer at the centre of the rear panel, which looks good.

Haier M70 Mini LED TV (65-inch) Display: Delightful

  • Display: 65-inch 4K Mini LED panel (3840x2160 pixels)
  • Panel: D-LED panel with micro dimming 
  • Features: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, DLG 120Hz, TUV Low Blue Light certification, and more

This Smart TV uses a 65-inch 4K Mini LED panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The company has used a D-LED panel for this Smart TV, along with micro-dimming technology. The Smart TV also features a D-LED panel and AI Picture Quality. It also supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, DLG 120Hz, TUV Low Blue Light certification, a 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 16:9 aspect ratio, MEMC, VRR, ALLM, and more.

2 Haier M70 Mini LED

The Smart TV features a 64-inch 4K dispaly with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and more.

 

The display is clearly the biggest feature of this Smart TV, and it lives up to expectations. The latest Smart TV features a D-LED panel along with Micro Dimming technology, which basically splits the screen into multiple zones and adjusts brightness and black levels as the scene changes. This delivers better contrast and brightness than standard-lit or basic direct-lit LED panels.

The performance is what you expect from a Mini LED panel. The colours look punchy, while the blacks are deep. I watched a couple of anime on this Smart TV, and the colours were lively and punchy. On the other hand, while watching ‘Operation Safeed Sagar' on Netflix, the dark scenes came out well as well. Moving on, while watching F1: The Movie on Apple TV, I noticed the MEMC and ALLM worked quite well with the fast-paced racing scenes.

7 Haier M70 Mini LED

The Smart TV also has an AI Picture Quality mode that adjusts HDR enhancement, colour boost, motion handling, and noise reduction based on the content you are watching. The feature works in the background without being too intrusive. That said, I found the peak brightness a bit disappointing at 320 nits, which could have been better.

Haier M70 Mini LED TV (65-inch) Software and Performance: Decent Enough

  • OS: Google TV Based on Android 14
  • RAM and ROM: 2GB and 32GB
  • Speaker: 2.1-channel 50W speakers with built-in subwoofer

The Haier Mini LED 65 TV runs on Google TV, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. The Smart TV also comes loaded with Gemini, which is a good thing here, as you can use it to control some features of the TV, like opening apps, getting info, and more, hands-free. The user interface is what you would expect from a typical Google TV.

9 Haier M70 Mini LED

The Smart TV runs on Google TV, which is based on Android 14.

 

For performance, the Haier M70 Mini LED TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Performance is up to the mark, as the TV handles most navigation smoothly. However, if you are one of those who love to multitask, then you will notice some input lag. The 32GB of storage is a welcome move, which allows you to add a wider selection of apps to your Smart TV.

For gaming, the company has added some interesting features. One is the Gaming Bar, which gives you quick access to picture modes for different genres like FPS, RTS, RPG, and more. It also features Shadow Enhancement to brighten up the dark areas, whereas the Crosshair Assist makes it easier to aim while playing shooting games. The Gaming Bar also helps you adjust the refresh rate, which is a big plus. You can choose between 4K 60Hz and 1080p 120Hz with DLG support. These features make it especially appealing to gaming enthusiasts.

6 Haier M70 Mini LED

That said, another highlight is the audio. The Haier M70 comes with a 2.1-channel setup and 50W total output, plus a built-in subwoofer at the back tuned with input from Total Sonics. Moreover, you get Dolby Atmos certification as well. The audio is seriously loud and delivers much-needed bass depth that usually goes missing on a Smart TV.

The remote is also compact and has a metallic finish. The controls are neatly placed, with the volume controls and mute button on the right side, which is good.

Haier M70 Mini LED TV (65-inch) Verdict

To conclude, the Haier M70 Mini LED TV makes a strong impression with its features. The Smart TV's unibody design does make it stand out from the competition. The Mini LED D-LED panel lives up to expectations, delivering a wide colour gamut and strong picture quality. Google TV with Gemini keeps the software experience intuitive, and the performance is decent enough for daily use.

4 Haier M70 Mini LED

That said, the audio experience surprised me, and it genuinely does a good job for a medium-sized room. That said, the modest peak brightness and limited RAM do hamper the experience a bit, in my opinion. The Smart TV will surely face stiff competition from the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV, Lumio Vision 9 (2026), and other models priced in a similar bracket.

Haier M70 Mini LED 65-inch

Haier M70 Mini LED 65-inch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Strong contrast and colour accuracy for the price
  • Clean and premium design
  • Google TV with Gemini works well
  • Built-in subwoofer elevates the audio experience
  • VRR, ALLM and 120Hz gaming support
  • Bad
  • Only 55-inch and above get a 2.1-channel and Gaming Bar
  • 2GB RAM feels a bit underwhelming
Read detailed Haier M70 Mini LED 65-inch review
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type Mini LED
Dimensions 1445mm X 76mm X 836mm
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Comments

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Further reading: Haier M70 Mini LED TV, Haier Mini LED M70
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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Haier M70 Mini LED TV (65-inch) Review: A Big-Screen Mini LED That Surprisingly Sounds Good
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