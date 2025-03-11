Myntra Birthday Sale: Top 10 Deals on Wearables You Can't Miss

Looking for a smartwatch? These options on Myntra cater to various needs. The Timex iConnect Calling ACE offers a large display and Bluetooth calling, while the Fastrack Radiant FX3 boasts an AMOLED screen and AI voice assistant. The NOISE Diva blends style with health tracking, and the CULT Ace X Luxe features a premium stainless steel body. For fitness enthusiasts, the boAt Smart Ring provides compact tracking. From budget-friendly to premium, find the right match with features like SpO2 monitoring, IP ratings, and smart assistants.
|Sr. No.
|Product Name
|Price
|1
|Timex iConnect Calling ACE
|Rs. 1,798
|2
|Fastrack Radiant FX3 BT
|Rs. 4,999
|3
|NOISE Diva 1.01" Smartwatch
|Rs. 2,999
|4
|NOISE Evolve 3 Smartwatch
|Rs. 2,199
|5
|CULT Ace X Luxe Smartwatch
|Rs. 3,399
|6
|boAt Active Smart Ring
|Rs. 5,299
|7
|French Connection Elite Premium Smartwatch (FCSW07-A)
|Rs. 1,999
|8
|Realme S2
|Rs. 4,799
|9
|Pebble Rio Smartwatch
|Rs. 6,499
|10
|Hammer Active 3.0 Smartwatch
|Rs. 1,619
Timex iConnect ACE
This black solid smart watch from Timex offers a 1.83" TFT touch display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. Designed for fitness and convenience, it features a heart rate monitor, auto sleep tracking, multiple sports modes, and Bluetooth calling. The IP68 dust and water resistance ensure durability, while the seven-day battery life keeps it running longer.
Pros:
- Large, colourful touch display
- Heart rate and sleep monitoring
- Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking
- IP68-rated water and dust resistance
- Bluetooth calling with caller ID
Cons:
- No GPS tracking
- No OS for app integration
- No altimeter or barometer
This smartwatch is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,798.
Fastrack Radiant FX3
This stylish smart watch features a 1.43" AMOLED display with a 466x466 resolution, ensuring sharp visuals. Designed for everyday convenience, it includes BT calling, an auto stress monitor, SpO2 tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and women's health features. Additional tools like AI voice assistant, music control, and a calculator enhance its functionality.
Pros:
- High-resolution AMOLED display
- Bluetooth calling with AI voice assistant
- Comprehensive health tracking, including SpO2 and sleep monitoring
- Metal strap for a premium look
- Productivity tools like calculator and calendar
Cons:
- No GPS tracking
- No altimeter or barometer
- Limited app support due to RTOS
It is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,999.
Noise Diva
A stylish smartwatch designed for those who want elegance and functionality. The diamond-cut dial, combined with metallic and leather strap options, adds a sophisticated touch. The 1.1" AMOLED display ensures crisp visuals, and the always-on feature enhances convenience.
Pros:
- Diamond-cut dial for a premium look
- AMOLED display with always-on mode
- Bluetooth calling for hands-free convenience
- 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, and female cycle tracking
- Over 100+ watch faces and productivity tools
Cons:
- No GPS tracking
- Limited battery capacity (4-day life)
- No dust resistance
Available on Myntra for Rs. 2,999
Noise Evolve 3
A feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.43" AMOLED Always-On Display, Tru Sync for seamless connectivity, and a lightweight metallic design. The Noise Health Suite™ offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.
Pros:
- 1.43” AMOLED Display with 500 nits brightness
- Up to 7-day battery life
- IP68 water resistance
- Dust-resistant design
- Bluetooth calling with a built-in microphone
Cons:
- No GPS tracking
- No voice recognition
- Silicon strap may not suit all preferences
Available for Rs. 2,199 on Myntra
Cult Ace X
A premium smartwatch featuring a 1.96” AMOLED display, stainless steel body, and Bluetooth calling with quick dial access. Designed for fitness and convenience, it tracks heart rate, SpO2, steps, calories, and BMI while offering cricket match notifications for sports enthusiasts.
Pros:
- 1.96” AMOLED Display with high resolution (410 x 502 px)
- Premium stainless steel strap and body
- Up to 7-day battery life
- Voice recognition for easy controls
- IP67 water and dust resistance
Cons:
- No GPS tracking
- No scratch resistance on the screen
- Stainless steel strap may feel heavier for some users
It is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,399.
Boat Active Smart Ring
A lightweight stainless-steel smart ring designed for fitness tracking, health monitoring, and seamless smartphone control. With 5 ATM water and dust resistance, it ensures durability while offering features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, and camera control.
Pros:
- Compact and stylish stainless-steel design
- Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking
- Multiple sports modes and fitness challenges
- 5 ATM water and dust resistance
- Smartphone camera control for hands-free operation
Cons:
- No Bluetooth connectivity
- No GPS or call function
- Limited size availability
It is priced at Rs. 5,299 on Myntra
French Connection FCSW07-A
A budget-friendly smartwatch with a 1.8-inch TFT display, Bluetooth calling, and smart notifications for seamless connectivity. IP67 water resistance ensures durability, while health tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking enhance everyday wellness.
Pros:
- Affordable pricing with premium brand backing
- Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support
- Smart notifications for calls, messages, and apps
- Heart rate and sleep tracking for health insights
- IP67 water resistance for daily wear protection
Cons:
- Plastic dial may feel less premium
- No GPS tracking or dust resistance
- TFT display lacks AMOLED clarity
It is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,999.
Realme S2
A feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display, ChatGPT 3.5 support, and AI-powered health tracking. IP68-rated water and dust resistance make it suitable for everyday wear, while Bluetooth calling enhances connectivity.
Pros:
- Vibrant 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display
- ChatGPT 3.5 integration for smart assistance
- Up to 13-day battery life (8 days with Always-On Display)
- Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity
- AI-powered health and activity tracking
Cons:
- No built-in GPS for location tracking
- Caller ID not supported
- Limited internal storage (256MB)
It is priced at Rs. 4,799 on Myntra.
Pebble Rio
A sleek and stylish smartwatch with a polygonal bezel-less design, 1.39-inch HD full-touch display, and up to 7-day battery life. IP67-rated water and dust resistance make it a durable option for everyday use.
Pros:
- Premium polygonal bezel-less design
- 1.39-inch HD display for clear visuals
- Heart rate monitoring and multiple sports modes
- Up to 7-day battery life
- Includes 3-month ISO-certified health coaching
Cons:
- No built-in GPS tracking
- Lacks sleep monitoring feature
- No dedicated operating system for advanced apps
It is available on Myntra for Rs. 6,499.
Hammer Active 3.0
A stylish and feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.39-inch IPS display, Bluetooth calling, and a metallic build. Designed for fitness tracking with in-app GPS, multiple sports modes, and health monitoring features.
Pros:
- Premium metallic build with a round dial
- 1.39-inch radiant IPS display with 600 nits brightness
- Bluetooth calling with dial pad and SOS feature
- Health tracking with heart rate, blood pressure, and SpO2 monitoring
- Wireless charging for hassle-free power-ups
Cons:
- Limited battery life compared to some competitors
- No dedicated OS for app expansion
- Only 6 months warranty
This watch is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,619.
Disclaimer: Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details