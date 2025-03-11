Technology News
English Edition

Myntra Birthday Sale: Top 10 Deals on Wearables You Can't Miss

Discover the best smartwatch and wearable deals in Myntra’s Birthday Blast Sale, featuring Timex, Fastrack, NOISE, boAt, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2025 11:13 IST
Myntra Birthday Sale: Top 10 Deals on Wearables You Can't Miss

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

Myntra offers Timex iConnect ACE and Fastrack Radiant FX3 with AMOLED and AI assistant.

Highlights
  • Timex, Fastrack, NOISE & more: Top wearables at Myntra Sale
  • Best smartwatch deals with AMOLED displays, health tracking & BT calling
  • Budget-friendly to premium picks—grab yours before stocks run out!
Advertisement

Looking for a smartwatch? These options on Myntra cater to various needs. The Timex iConnect Calling ACE offers a large display and Bluetooth calling, while the Fastrack Radiant FX3 boasts an AMOLED screen and AI voice assistant. The NOISE Diva blends style with health tracking, and the CULT Ace X Luxe features a premium stainless steel body. For fitness enthusiasts, the boAt Smart Ring provides compact tracking. From budget-friendly to premium, find the right match with features like SpO2 monitoring, IP ratings, and smart assistants.

Sr. No. Product Name Price
1 Timex iConnect Calling ACE  Rs. 1,798
2 Fastrack Radiant FX3 BT Rs. 4,999
3 NOISE Diva 1.01" Smartwatch  Rs. 2,999
4 NOISE Evolve 3 Smartwatch  Rs. 2,199
5 CULT Ace X Luxe Smartwatch Rs. 3,399
6 boAt Active Smart Ring Rs. 5,299
7 French Connection Elite Premium Smartwatch (FCSW07-A) Rs. 1,999
8 Realme S2 Rs. 4,799
9 Pebble Rio Smartwatch Rs. 6,499
10 Hammer Active 3.0 Smartwatch Rs. 1,619

Timex iConnect ACE 

This black solid smart watch from Timex offers a 1.83" TFT touch display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. Designed for fitness and convenience, it features a heart rate monitor, auto sleep tracking, multiple sports modes, and Bluetooth calling. The IP68 dust and water resistance ensure durability, while the seven-day battery life keeps it running longer.

Pros:

  • Large, colourful touch display
  • Heart rate and sleep monitoring
  • Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking
  • IP68-rated water and dust resistance
  • Bluetooth calling with caller ID

Cons:

  • No GPS tracking
  • No OS for app integration
  • No altimeter or barometer

This smartwatch is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,798.

Timex iConnect Calling ACE Smart Watch Timex iConnect Calling ACE Smart Watch

Fastrack Radiant FX3

This stylish smart watch features a 1.43" AMOLED display with a 466x466 resolution, ensuring sharp visuals. Designed for everyday convenience, it includes BT calling, an auto stress monitor, SpO2 tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and women's health features. Additional tools like AI voice assistant, music control, and a calculator enhance its functionality.

Pros:

  • High-resolution AMOLED display
  • Bluetooth calling with AI voice assistant
  • Comprehensive health tracking, including SpO2 and sleep monitoring
  • Metal strap for a premium look
  • Productivity tools like calculator and calendar

Cons:

  • No GPS tracking
  • No altimeter or barometer
  • Limited app support due to RTOS

It is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,999.

Fastrack Radiant FX3 BT Calling Smart Watch Fastrack Radiant FX3 BT Calling Smart Watch

 

Noise Diva

A stylish smartwatch designed for those who want elegance and functionality. The diamond-cut dial, combined with metallic and leather strap options, adds a sophisticated touch. The 1.1" AMOLED display ensures crisp visuals, and the always-on feature enhances convenience.

Pros:

  • Diamond-cut dial for a premium look
  • AMOLED display with always-on mode
  • Bluetooth calling for hands-free convenience
  • 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, and female cycle tracking
  • Over 100+ watch faces and productivity tools

Cons:

  • No GPS tracking
  • Limited battery capacity (4-day life)
  • No dust resistance

Available on Myntra for Rs. 2,999

NOISE Diva 101 Smartwatch with AMOLED Display NOISE Diva 1.01" Smartwatch with AMOLED Display

Noise Evolve 3

A feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.43" AMOLED Always-On Display, Tru Sync for seamless connectivity, and a lightweight metallic design. The Noise Health Suite™ offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.

Pros:

  • 1.43” AMOLED Display with 500 nits brightness
  • Up to 7-day battery life
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Dust-resistant design
  • Bluetooth calling with a built-in microphone

Cons:

  • No GPS tracking
  • No voice recognition
  • Silicon strap may not suit all preferences

Available for Rs. 2,199 on Myntra

NOISE Evolve 3 Smartwatch 143 AMOLED Display with BT Calling NOISE Evolve 3 Smartwatch – 1.43" AMOLED Display with BT Calling

Cult Ace X

A premium smartwatch featuring a 1.96” AMOLED display, stainless steel body, and Bluetooth calling with quick dial access. Designed for fitness and convenience, it tracks heart rate, SpO2, steps, calories, and BMI while offering cricket match notifications for sports enthusiasts.

Pros:

  • 1.96” AMOLED Display with high resolution (410 x 502 px)
  • Premium stainless steel strap and body
  • Up to 7-day battery life
  • Voice recognition for easy controls
  • IP67 water and dust resistance

Cons:

  • No GPS tracking
  • No scratch resistance on the screen
  • Stainless steel strap may feel heavier for some users

It is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,399.

CULT Ace X Luxe Smartwatch 196 AMOLED Display with BT Calling CULT Ace X Luxe Smartwatch – 1.96" AMOLED Display with BT Calling

Boat Active Smart Ring

A lightweight stainless-steel smart ring designed for fitness tracking, health monitoring, and seamless smartphone control. With 5 ATM water and dust resistance, it ensures durability while offering features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, and camera control.

Pros:

  • Compact and stylish stainless-steel design
  • Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking
  • Multiple sports modes and fitness challenges
  • 5 ATM water and dust resistance
  • Smartphone camera control for hands-free operation

Cons:

  • No Bluetooth connectivity
  • No GPS or call function
  • Limited size availability

It is priced at Rs. 5,299 on Myntra

boAt Active Smart Ring Size 10 boAt Active Smart Ring – Size 10

French Connection FCSW07-A

A budget-friendly smartwatch with a 1.8-inch TFT display, Bluetooth calling, and smart notifications for seamless connectivity. IP67 water resistance ensures durability, while health tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking enhance everyday wellness.

Pros:

  • Affordable pricing with premium brand backing
  • Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support
  • Smart notifications for calls, messages, and apps
  • Heart rate and sleep tracking for health insights
  • IP67 water resistance for daily wear protection

Cons:

  • Plastic dial may feel less premium
  • No GPS tracking or dust resistance
  • TFT display lacks AMOLED clarity

It is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,999.

French Connection Elite Premium Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch FCSW07 A French Connection Elite Premium Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (FCSW07-A)

Realme S2

A feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display, ChatGPT 3.5 support, and AI-powered health tracking. IP68-rated water and dust resistance make it suitable for everyday wear, while Bluetooth calling enhances connectivity.

Pros:

  • Vibrant 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display
  • ChatGPT 3.5 integration for smart assistance
  • Up to 13-day battery life (8 days with Always-On Display)
  • Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity
  • AI-powered health and activity tracking

Cons:

  • No built-in GPS for location tracking
  • Caller ID not supported
  • Limited internal storage (256MB)

It is priced at Rs. 4,799 on Myntra.

Realme S2 RMW2401 Smartwatch myntra Realme S2 RMW2401 Smartwatch

Pebble Rio

A sleek and stylish smartwatch with a polygonal bezel-less design, 1.39-inch HD full-touch display, and up to 7-day battery life. IP67-rated water and dust resistance make it a durable option for everyday use.

Pros:

  • Premium polygonal bezel-less design
  • 1.39-inch HD display for clear visuals
  • Heart rate monitoring and multiple sports modes
  • Up to 7-day battery life
  • Includes 3-month ISO-certified health coaching

Cons:

  • No built-in GPS tracking
  • Lacks sleep monitoring feature
  • No dedicated operating system for advanced apps

It is available on Myntra for Rs. 6,499.

Pebble Rio Smartwatch Pebble Rio Smartwatch

Hammer Active 3.0

A stylish and feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.39-inch IPS display, Bluetooth calling, and a metallic build. Designed for fitness tracking with in-app GPS, multiple sports modes, and health monitoring features.

Pros:

  • Premium metallic build with a round dial
  • 1.39-inch radiant IPS display with 600 nits brightness
  • Bluetooth calling with dial pad and SOS feature
  • Health tracking with heart rate, blood pressure, and SpO2 monitoring
  • Wireless charging for hassle-free power-ups

Cons:

  • Limited battery life compared to some competitors
  • No dedicated OS for app expansion
  • Only 6 months warranty

This watch is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,619.

Hammer Active 30 Smartwatch Hammer Active 3.0 Smartwatch

 

Disclaimer: Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Myntra Sale, Smartwatch Deals, Wearable Tech, Timex, Fastrack, NOISE, boAt Smart Ring, Fitness Trackers, Bluetooth Calling, AMOLED Display
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness
Foxconn Unveils First Large Language Model Dubbed 'FoxBrain'

Related Stories

Myntra Birthday Sale: Top 10 Deals on Wearables You Can't Miss
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Other Details Leaked
  3. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Display and Battery Details Tipped
  4. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  5. Poco F7 Pro Key Features Leaked; Said to Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  7. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  8. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Apple Intelligence Fixes
  10. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50X 5G to Reportedly Come With Android 15-Based XOS 15: Features
  2. Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Codenames Spotted in Latest HyperOS 2.1 Code, Model Numbers Revealed: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size Surfaces Online Via UL Demko Listing
  4. Android 16 May Introduce Mouse Cursor Transitions and Other xternal Display Management Tools
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4 Beta 3 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Apple Intelligence and Siri Issues
  6. US President Trump Directs SEC Task Force to Outline Crypto Rules by August 
  7. iQOO 15 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Series Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 7,000mAh Battery
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Colours, Storage Options Leaked
  9. OnePlus Reveals Plans to Replace Alert Slider With a Customisable Smart Button
  10. NASA Tracks GNSS Signals on Moon, Advancing Lunar Navigation Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »