Myntra Birthday Sale: Top 10 Deals on Wearables You Can't Miss

Looking for a smartwatch? These options on Myntra cater to various needs. The Timex iConnect Calling ACE offers a large display and Bluetooth calling, while the Fastrack Radiant FX3 boasts an AMOLED screen and AI voice assistant. The NOISE Diva blends style with health tracking, and the CULT Ace X Luxe features a premium stainless steel body. For fitness enthusiasts, the boAt Smart Ring provides compact tracking. From budget-friendly to premium, find the right match with features like SpO2 monitoring, IP ratings, and smart assistants.

Timex iConnect ACE

This black solid smart watch from Timex offers a 1.83" TFT touch display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. Designed for fitness and convenience, it features a heart rate monitor, auto sleep tracking, multiple sports modes, and Bluetooth calling. The IP68 dust and water resistance ensure durability, while the seven-day battery life keeps it running longer.

Pros:

Large, colourful touch display

Heart rate and sleep monitoring

Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking

IP68-rated water and dust resistance

Bluetooth calling with caller ID

Cons:

No GPS tracking

No OS for app integration

No altimeter or barometer

This smartwatch is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,798.

Fastrack Radiant FX3

This stylish smart watch features a 1.43" AMOLED display with a 466x466 resolution, ensuring sharp visuals. Designed for everyday convenience, it includes BT calling, an auto stress monitor, SpO2 tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and women's health features. Additional tools like AI voice assistant, music control, and a calculator enhance its functionality.

Pros:

High-resolution AMOLED display

Bluetooth calling with AI voice assistant

Comprehensive health tracking, including SpO2 and sleep monitoring

Metal strap for a premium look

Productivity tools like calculator and calendar

Cons:

No GPS tracking

No altimeter or barometer

Limited app support due to RTOS

It is available on Myntra for Rs. 4,999.

Noise Diva

A stylish smartwatch designed for those who want elegance and functionality. The diamond-cut dial, combined with metallic and leather strap options, adds a sophisticated touch. The 1.1" AMOLED display ensures crisp visuals, and the always-on feature enhances convenience.

Pros:

Diamond-cut dial for a premium look

AMOLED display with always-on mode

Bluetooth calling for hands-free convenience

24/7 heart rate, SpO2, and female cycle tracking

Over 100+ watch faces and productivity tools

Cons:

No GPS tracking

Limited battery capacity (4-day life)

No dust resistance

Available on Myntra for Rs. 2,999

Noise Evolve 3

A feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.43" AMOLED Always-On Display, Tru Sync for seamless connectivity, and a lightweight metallic design. The Noise Health Suite™ offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring.

Pros:

1.43” AMOLED Display with 500 nits brightness

Up to 7-day battery life

IP68 water resistance

Dust-resistant design

Bluetooth calling with a built-in microphone

Cons:

No GPS tracking

No voice recognition

Silicon strap may not suit all preferences

Available for Rs. 2,199 on Myntra

Cult Ace X

A premium smartwatch featuring a 1.96” AMOLED display, stainless steel body, and Bluetooth calling with quick dial access. Designed for fitness and convenience, it tracks heart rate, SpO2, steps, calories, and BMI while offering cricket match notifications for sports enthusiasts.

Pros:

1.96” AMOLED Display with high resolution (410 x 502 px)

Premium stainless steel strap and body

Up to 7-day battery life

Voice recognition for easy controls

IP67 water and dust resistance

Cons:

No GPS tracking

No scratch resistance on the screen

Stainless steel strap may feel heavier for some users

It is available on Myntra for Rs. 3,399.

Boat Active Smart Ring

A lightweight stainless-steel smart ring designed for fitness tracking, health monitoring, and seamless smartphone control. With 5 ATM water and dust resistance, it ensures durability while offering features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, and camera control.

Pros:

Compact and stylish stainless-steel design

Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking

Multiple sports modes and fitness challenges

5 ATM water and dust resistance

Smartphone camera control for hands-free operation

Cons:

No Bluetooth connectivity

No GPS or call function

Limited size availability

It is priced at Rs. 5,299 on Myntra

French Connection FCSW07-A

A budget-friendly smartwatch with a 1.8-inch TFT display, Bluetooth calling, and smart notifications for seamless connectivity. IP67 water resistance ensures durability, while health tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking enhance everyday wellness.

Pros:

Affordable pricing with premium brand backing

Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support

Smart notifications for calls, messages, and apps

Heart rate and sleep tracking for health insights

IP67 water resistance for daily wear protection

Cons:

Plastic dial may feel less premium

No GPS tracking or dust resistance

TFT display lacks AMOLED clarity

It is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,999.

Realme S2

A feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED round display, ChatGPT 3.5 support, and AI-powered health tracking. IP68-rated water and dust resistance make it suitable for everyday wear, while Bluetooth calling enhances connectivity.

Pros:

Vibrant 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display

ChatGPT 3.5 integration for smart assistance

Up to 13-day battery life (8 days with Always-On Display)

Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity

AI-powered health and activity tracking

Cons:

No built-in GPS for location tracking

Caller ID not supported

Limited internal storage (256MB)

It is priced at Rs. 4,799 on Myntra.

Pebble Rio

A sleek and stylish smartwatch with a polygonal bezel-less design, 1.39-inch HD full-touch display, and up to 7-day battery life. IP67-rated water and dust resistance make it a durable option for everyday use.

Pros:

Premium polygonal bezel-less design

1.39-inch HD display for clear visuals

Heart rate monitoring and multiple sports modes

Up to 7-day battery life

Includes 3-month ISO-certified health coaching

Cons:

No built-in GPS tracking

Lacks sleep monitoring feature

No dedicated operating system for advanced apps

It is available on Myntra for Rs. 6,499.

Hammer Active 3.0

A stylish and feature-packed smartwatch with a 1.39-inch IPS display, Bluetooth calling, and a metallic build. Designed for fitness tracking with in-app GPS, multiple sports modes, and health monitoring features.

Pros:

Premium metallic build with a round dial

1.39-inch radiant IPS display with 600 nits brightness

Bluetooth calling with dial pad and SOS feature

Health tracking with heart rate, blood pressure, and SpO2 monitoring

Wireless charging for hassle-free power-ups

Cons:

Limited battery life compared to some competitors

No dedicated OS for app expansion

Only 6 months warranty

This watch is available on Myntra for Rs. 1,619.

Disclaimer: Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details