Technology News
English Edition

Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness

An emotional Women’s Day short film, Zara Si Dhoop delves into the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2025 17:18 IST
Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness

Photo Credit: YouTube/The Short Cuts

Zara Si Dhoop is a must-watch Women’s Day film about family and love

Highlights
  • Zara Si Dhoop explores a mother-daughter bond in an emotional tale
  • Starring Sheeba Chaddha and Plabita Borthakur, now on YouTube
  • A Women’s Day release capturing love, regrets, and reconciliation
Advertisement

A heartwarming short film has been released, capturing the essence of a mother-daughter bond through a deeply moving narrative. Titled Zara Si Dhoop, the film tells the story of Neelima, a paraplegic mother, and her daughter Piyali, whose ambitions often lead to emotional distances. As Neelima's playful antics create moments of joy and tension, a prank gone too far results in an emotional confrontation. The film explores themes of love, regret, and reconciliation, making it a must-watch this Women's Day.

When and Where to Watch Zara Si Dhoop

The short film premiered on March 5, 2025, on The Short Cuts YouTube channel, which has gained a strong following for its engaging storytelling. With over 700,000 views since its release, Zara Si Dhoop continues to resonate with audiences. The film is available for free streaming, allowing viewers to experience its emotional depth at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Zara Si Dhoop

The trailer offers a glimpse into the poignant moments shared between Neelima and Piyali, highlighting their evolving relationship. Laughter, conflicts, and silent emotions take center stage as the narrative unfolds. Piyali, portrayed by Plabita Borthakur, is seen navigating her career while balancing responsibilities at home. Sheeba Chaddha's portrayal of Neelima adds layers of complexity to the story, as her character's mischief leads to an unexpected fallout. The trailer hints at an emotional climax where love and understanding triumph over misunderstandings.

Cast and Crew of Zara Si Dhoop

Directed by Prakhar Tripathi, the short film features a talented ensemble. Sheeba Chaddha takes on the role of Neelima, while Plabita Borthakur plays Piyali. Supporting performances by Archana Shukla and Vishwas Kini add depth to the storytelling. Aayushi Agarwal serves as the producer and cinematographer, bringing the visual narrative to life. The screenplay, co-written by Aayushi Agarwal and Prakhar Tripathi, shapes the emotional intensity of the film. With an evocative original score by Mehar Chumble and Sharukh Makani, Zara Si Dhoop captures the essence of an enduring bond.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Zara Si Dhoop, Women’s Day Short Film, Sheeba Chaddha, Mother-Daughter Story, Hindi Short Film, Emotional Story, YouTube Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Rewind Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  3. Reliance Jio Bundles JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 100 Recharge Plan
  4. Laila OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Announced
  6. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Pack a 6,000mAh Battery and Telephoto Camera
  8. Poco F7 Pro Key Features Leaked; Said to Get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade in Losses, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods With Inbuilt Cameras in Development: Mark Gurman
  2. ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs
  3. iQOO Z10 Series May Launch in April; Key Features Surface Online
  4. DuckDuckGo Introduces AI-Assisted Answers On Its Search Engine, Upgrades Duck.ai Chatbot
  5. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  6. First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
  7. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness
  9. Rewind Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Foxconn Unveils First Large Language Model Dubbed 'FoxBrain'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »