Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness

A heartwarming short film has been released, capturing the essence of a mother-daughter bond through a deeply moving narrative. Titled Zara Si Dhoop, the film tells the story of Neelima, a paraplegic mother, and her daughter Piyali, whose ambitions often lead to emotional distances. As Neelima's playful antics create moments of joy and tension, a prank gone too far results in an emotional confrontation. The film explores themes of love, regret, and reconciliation, making it a must-watch this Women's Day.

When and Where to Watch Zara Si Dhoop

The short film premiered on March 5, 2025, on The Short Cuts YouTube channel, which has gained a strong following for its engaging storytelling. With over 700,000 views since its release, Zara Si Dhoop continues to resonate with audiences. The film is available for free streaming, allowing viewers to experience its emotional depth at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Zara Si Dhoop

The trailer offers a glimpse into the poignant moments shared between Neelima and Piyali, highlighting their evolving relationship. Laughter, conflicts, and silent emotions take center stage as the narrative unfolds. Piyali, portrayed by Plabita Borthakur, is seen navigating her career while balancing responsibilities at home. Sheeba Chaddha's portrayal of Neelima adds layers of complexity to the story, as her character's mischief leads to an unexpected fallout. The trailer hints at an emotional climax where love and understanding triumph over misunderstandings.

Cast and Crew of Zara Si Dhoop

Directed by Prakhar Tripathi, the short film features a talented ensemble. Sheeba Chaddha takes on the role of Neelima, while Plabita Borthakur plays Piyali. Supporting performances by Archana Shukla and Vishwas Kini add depth to the storytelling. Aayushi Agarwal serves as the producer and cinematographer, bringing the visual narrative to life. The screenplay, co-written by Aayushi Agarwal and Prakhar Tripathi, shapes the emotional intensity of the film. With an evocative original score by Mehar Chumble and Sharukh Makani, Zara Si Dhoop captures the essence of an enduring bond.