Amazfit Active 3 Premium Launched With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features

For health and fitness tracking, Amazfit Active 3 Premium uses the BioTracker PPG biometric sensor and supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 15:02 IST
Amazfit Active 3 Premium Launched With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Active 3 Premium carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Amazfit Active 3 Premium launches at $169.99
  • It features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 3000 nits brightness
  • The watch supports over 170 sports modes and Zepp Coach plans
The Amazfit Active 3 Premium was launched on Thursday as a compact smartwatch aimed at entry-level runners and hybrid athletes. Said to be designed for road running, strength sessions, and studio workouts, it features a stainless steel frame, sapphire-protected AMOLED display with 3,000 nits brightness, and up to 12 days of battery life. The watch offers structured running plans, advanced performance metrics, offline maps with turn-by-turn navigation, and broad third-party app integration, positioning it as a balanced training and lifestyle wearable.

Amazfit Active 3 Premium Price, Availability

Priced at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 15,500), the Amazfit Active 3 Premium is currently available in the US via Amazfit.com and Amazon. The company has yet to announce when the smartwatch will arrive in other markets, including India. The smartwatch comes in Apex Silver, Atlas Blue, and Aero White colour options.

Amazfit Active 3 Premium Specifications, Features

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixel resolution, 353ppi pixel density, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by sapphire glass. The watch offers 4GB of internal storage for music and offline maps, and it works with the Zepp app on Android 7.0 and iOS 14.0 and above.

For health and fitness tracking, Amazfit Active 3 Premium uses the BioTracker PPG biometric sensor and supports 24-hour heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, skin temperature, and sleep monitoring. It includes the PAI health assessment system, breathing exercises, menstrual cycle tracking, and recovery insights.

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium watch supports more than 170 sports modes, smart recognition of selected exercises, built-in running workouts, Zepp Coach adaptive plans, lactate threshold analysis, running power, ground contact time tracking, posture monitoring, and smart trajectory correction.

Connectivity options for the Amazfit Active 3 Premium include Bluetooth 5.3 and BLE. The watch features a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calls and supports Zepp Flow voice assistant in select regions. It also supports six satellite positioning systems, offline maps, automatic rerouting, and compatibility with external devices such as heart rate belts and cycling power meters. Users can sync data with Strava, TrainingPeaks, Intervals.icu, Google Fit, and Apple Health.

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium packs a 365mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of typical use, up to 7 days of heavy use, and up to 24 hours of continuous GPS tracking. It also supports daily features such as notifications, music control, camera control on iOS, weather updates, and sedentary reminders. The 45mm stainless steel body weighs 38g without the strap and carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More
Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Sound, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
