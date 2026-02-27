Technology News
English Edition
Apple Teases Major Hardware Announcements Starting March 2; iPhone 17e and Low-Cost MacBook May Debut

The experience is said to be held in London, New York, and Shanghai, and could offer the opportunity to get hands-on with the new launches.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 February 2026 09:00 IST
Apple Teases Major Hardware Announcements Starting March 2; iPhone 17e and Low-Cost MacBook May Debut

The successor to the iPhone 16e (pictured) could be announced at the event

Highlights
  • Apple's announcements are teased to begin from March 2 onwards
  • The iPhone 17e is among the expected launches
  • A low-cost MacBook may debut under $1,000
Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased a “big week ahead,” hinting at multiple product announcements starting March 2. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has not officially confirmed the products set to debut, the timing aligns with earlier reports pointing to a series of announcements across its portfolio. Among the most anticipated introductions are the iPhone 17e, a low-cost MacBook, and new MacBook Pro models powered by the latest Apple silicon.

Apple Launches Beginning Monday

In his post, Tim Cook wrote that there's a “big week ahead,” suggesting that Apple will begin rolling out announcements early next week. This aligns with previous reports, which suggested that the tech giant's “special Apple experience” will be spread over three days, beginning March 2, running through March 4.

On the last day, the experience is reported to be held in London, New York, and Shanghai, and could offer attendees the opportunity to get hands-on with the new launches.

Apple has increasingly adopted staggered product unveilings via press releases and online updates, rather than traditional stage events, particularly for incremental hardware refreshes. However, it has yet to confirm such plans.

While the expected announcements remain under wraps, one of the most anticipated products is the iPhone 17e. The purported Apple handset could boast a similar overall design to its predecessor, while potential upgrades may include the C1X modem for faster networking and MagSafe charging support.

The next product could be Apple's low-cost MacBook. Per reports, it could be placed in the sub-$1,000 (roughly Rs. 90,700) price band, making it the most affordable MacBook in the market. To keep the prices low, Apple is reportedly equipping the machine with the A18 Pro chipset, the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 Pro models. Additionally, it is said to come with a slightly smaller display, a little less than 13 inches, compared to the Air and the Pro variants.

As per reports, the tech giant may introduce new MacBook Pro models, powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. There are also rumours about the M5 Max or Ultra-powered Mac Studio, while there's a chance that the Apple Studio Display may be refreshed.

Comments

Further reading: apple event, iPhone 17e, low cost MacBook, MacBook Pro, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Instagram to Warn Parents When Teens Search for Self-Harm Content

