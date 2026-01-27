Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Amazfit Active Max Launched in India With 1.5 Inch AMOLED Display, Sleep Quality Monitoring: Price, Features

Amazfit Active Max Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, Sleep Quality Monitoring: Price, Features

Amazfit Active Max is currently available for purchase via the Amazfit India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 12:21 IST
Amazfit Active Max Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, Sleep Quality Monitoring: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Active Max features two navigation buttons on the right side.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazfit Active Max is offered in a single Black colourway
  • Amazfit Active Max sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display
  • The smartwatch ships with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance
Advertisement

Amazfit Active Max has been launched in India as the latest addition to the tech firm's smartwatch lineup. It is presently on sale in the country via the company's online store in a single colourway. The smartwatch features a round case, which houses a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, while boasting an aluminium frame. The Amazfit Active Max offers 5ATM-rated water resistance. It also gets a rotor motor around the display. It features two navigation buttons on the right side. The wearable is backed by a 658mAh cell, which the company claims will offer up to 25 days of battery life with typical usage.

Amazfit Active Max Price in India, Availability

In India, the Amazfit Active Max is priced at Rs. 15,999. It is offered in a single Black colourway, with an aluminium frame. The new smartwatch is currently available for purchase via the Amazfit India online store and other offline retail stores. Customers can also avail an interest-free EMI payment plan of up to three months while buying the Amazfit Active Max.

Amazfit Active Max Specifications, Features

The Amazfit Active Max sports a round dial, featuring a 1.5-inch (480x480 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 323ppi pixel density, strengthened glass, and an anti-fingerprint coating. It gets an aluminium frame, with a rotor motor on top. It features two navigation buttons on the right side. The smartwatch ships with a 5ATM rating for water resistance.

Amazfit's new Active Max also gets a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor for health tracking features, including 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen level tracking, stress level monitoring, and skin temperature (thermometer) tracking. Moreover, the Active Max smartwatch features Sleep Quality monitoring to provide a sleep score based on sleep-heart rate variability, sleep stages, daytime naps, sleep schedule, and sleep breathing quality.

The list of onboard sensor incudes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric altimeter, an ambient light sensor, and a temperature sensor. For connectivity, the Amazfit Active Max features a five Satellite Positioning systems and Bluetooth 5.3. It works with devices running Android 7 or iOS 14 and newer versions.

The Amazfit Active Max packs a 658mAh cell. The company claims that the smartwatch provides up to 25 days of battery life with typical usage, up to 13 days of backup with “heavy use”, up to 10 days of battery life in always-on display mode, up to 64 hours of “continuous GPS usage”, and up to 22 hours of continuous usage with music playback. It measures 48.5x48.5x12.2mm, and weighs about 39.5g without the strap.

Amazfit Active Max

Amazfit Active Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazfit Active Max, Amazfit Active Max India Launch, Amazfit Active Max Price in India, Amazfit Active Max Specifications, Amazfit
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find X9s Camera Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Primary and Telephoto Cameras
India Will Have Home-Grown Smartphone Brands in 18 Months, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report
Amazfit Active Max Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, Sleep Quality Monitoring: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon to Cut Thousands More Jobs Globally With India Being the Worst-Hit
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  5. Swiggy Will Let You Place Orders, Track Deliveries via ChatGPT and Gemini
  6. HMD Watch X1, Watch P1 Launched as HMD's First Smartwatch Models
  7. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leaked Renders Hint at a Slightly Updated Design
  10. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Says ChatGPT's Writing Worsened Due to Overtraining Math, Coding
  2. Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for February
  3. Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
  4. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
  5. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  7. Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
  8. Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
  9. OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »