Amazfit Active Max has been launched in India as the latest addition to the tech firm's smartwatch lineup. It is presently on sale in the country via the company's online store in a single colourway. The smartwatch features a round case, which houses a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, while boasting an aluminium frame. The Amazfit Active Max offers 5ATM-rated water resistance. It also gets a rotor motor around the display. It features two navigation buttons on the right side. The wearable is backed by a 658mAh cell, which the company claims will offer up to 25 days of battery life with typical usage.

Amazfit Active Max Price in India, Availability

In India, the Amazfit Active Max is priced at Rs. 15,999. It is offered in a single Black colourway, with an aluminium frame. The new smartwatch is currently available for purchase via the Amazfit India online store and other offline retail stores. Customers can also avail an interest-free EMI payment plan of up to three months while buying the Amazfit Active Max.

Amazfit Active Max Specifications, Features

The Amazfit Active Max sports a round dial, featuring a 1.5-inch (480x480 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 323ppi pixel density, strengthened glass, and an anti-fingerprint coating. It gets an aluminium frame, with a rotor motor on top. It features two navigation buttons on the right side. The smartwatch ships with a 5ATM rating for water resistance.

Amazfit's new Active Max also gets a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor for health tracking features, including 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen level tracking, stress level monitoring, and skin temperature (thermometer) tracking. Moreover, the Active Max smartwatch features Sleep Quality monitoring to provide a sleep score based on sleep-heart rate variability, sleep stages, daytime naps, sleep schedule, and sleep breathing quality.

The list of onboard sensor incudes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric altimeter, an ambient light sensor, and a temperature sensor. For connectivity, the Amazfit Active Max features a five Satellite Positioning systems and Bluetooth 5.3. It works with devices running Android 7 or iOS 14 and newer versions.

The Amazfit Active Max packs a 658mAh cell. The company claims that the smartwatch provides up to 25 days of battery life with typical usage, up to 13 days of backup with “heavy use”, up to 10 days of battery life in always-on display mode, up to 64 hours of “continuous GPS usage”, and up to 22 hours of continuous usage with music playback. It measures 48.5x48.5x12.2mm, and weighs about 39.5g without the strap.