Pakashala Pantham OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Ramya Krishnan And Aishwarya Rajesh's Kitchen Drama Online?

Pakashala Pantham is an upcoming Telugu family drama that began shooting in December 2025 at Ramoji Film City. Directed by Karan Thummakomma and jointly produced by Kolla Entertainment and ETV Win.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 February 2026 16:12 IST


Photo Credit: ETV Win

Pakashala Pantham to stream soon on ETV Win; makers yet to confirm the release date.

Highlights
  • Ramya Krishnan and Aishwarya Rajesh lead this kitchen drama
  • A South Indian kitchen sets the stage for tradition vs modernity
  • Streaming soon exclusively on the ETV Win platform
Pakashala Pantham is a Telugu based film that was shot in December last year. It is set in the backdrop of the South Indian kitchen and a heartfelt drama with the title named The Kitchen Challenge or The Kitchen Duel. The story goes around tradition and modernity, ego and love along with food as a bridge between the generations. With emotional conflicts, delicious cuisines and humour, the movie is about how recipes carry values, memories and identity. Let's go through all the details which includes trailer and plot, when and where you watch it soon and more!

When and Where to Watch

Pakashala Pantham will be released soon on ETV Win however, the date has not been confirmed by the makers.

Trailer and Plot

Pakashala Pantham is based on the title which means Kitchen Challenge, industry insiders go on to the narrative that revolves around a cooking-based backdrop. It is going to be an emotional or comedic drama which is about the rivalry and challenge between the two main characters. The poster shows the theme of showcasing a kitchen set up which takes you to a story occupied with conflict, love and flavour.

Cast and Crew

Pakashala Pantham has Ramya Krishnan and Aishwarya Rajesh in the main lead. Alongside, there are Sanjay Swaroop and Mahat Raghavendra. It was jointly produced by Kolla Entertainment and ETV Win. Karan Thummakomma has directed the movie. 

Reception

Pakashala Pantham is a different concept of cooking recipes with emotional family drama so it is an anticipated piece of entertainment along with traditional recipes. It has an 8.3 rating by promotional material as it is yet to be released.

 

Further reading: Pakashala Pantham, family drama, ETV Win, IMDb

