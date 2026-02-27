Realme C85 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in November last year as its latest addition to the C series. It features a 7,000mAh battery and a Dimensity 6000 series SoC. Now, the tech firm appears to be preparing to unveil another model as part of the lineup. Dubbed Realme C100 5G, the phone was reportedly spotted on an e-commerce platform in Europe, revealing its design, specifications, and the name of one of the colour options. Moreover, the handset has also been listed on multiple certification websites, hinting that its launch could be around the corner.

Realme C100 5G Listing on Amazon in Italy Hints at an Imminent Launch

The listing on the NBTC certification database in Thailand seemingly confirms the Realme C100 5G moniker. The phone was spotted with the RMX5258 model number on the website, hinting that the handset could be unveiled in select global markets soon. Separately, 91Mobiles reports that the handset has also received approval from the EU's regulatory authority.

Realme C100 5G could be launched soon in select global markets.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ NBTC

Moreover, the Realme C100 5G was briefly listed (via 91Mobiles) on Amazon's website in Italy, revealing various details about the handset. The phone will reportedly be equipped with a 6.75-inch display. It could be offered in at least a 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, and Sprouting Green colourway. The smartphone might also feature a 50-megapixel camera on the back.

In terms of design, the Realme C100 5G is shown to carry a dual rear camera unit and an LED flash, housed inside a rectangular camera module. It could sport a water drop-style notch on the front, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. The Realme branding appears in the bottom-left corner of the back panel. A power button and volume control could be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side appears to be clean.

The company's latest C series handset in India is the Realme C85 5G, which was launched in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 16,499 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Glass protection.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.