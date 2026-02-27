Noise Master Buds 2 were launched in India on Friday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones arrive as the latest addition to the homegrown brand's Master Buds lineup, and the successor to 2025's Master Buds. Master Buds 2 are equipped with 10mm PU+ PEEK drivers and a six-mic environmental noise cancellation (ENC) system. As per the company, the TWS earphones carry the same “Sound by Bose” tag as their predecessor, and offer support for 360-degree Spatial Audio.

Noise Master Buds 2 Price in India, Availability

The Noise Master Buds 2 are available for an inaugural launch price of Rs. 7,999. They are offered in three colourways — Aurum, Carbon, and Mercury. Pre-sales of the TWS earphones will begin today across Gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Noise says customers can pre-book the Noise Master Buds 2 on the company website.

Noise Master Buds 2 Features, Specifications

The Noise Master Buds 2 are equipped with 10mm PU+ PEEK drivers, Bose-tuned audio and support up to 51dB ANC. The earbuds have a six-mic ENC system, which is claimed to cut out disturbances during calls, ensuring that the voice is carried clearly. They also offer a Transparency mode.

The brand has equipped the TWS earphones with 360-degree Spatial Audio support, which is powered by the built-in six-axis IMU sensor. There is support for an AI voice assistant. As per the company, it can understand natural language commands, respond to queries, and assist with tasks in real time.

The Master Buds 2 support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec for 24-bit/96kHz Bluetooth streaming, along with dual connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Find My Device, in-ear detection, and head gesture controls. They are compatible with the Noise Audio app.

The company says its latest TWS earphones offer a total playback time of up to six hours, and a total of 30 hours with ANC turned on, with the case. A quick 10-minute charge is said to offer a battery life of up to six hours. The Master Buds 2 have the signature vinyl-inspired case design and come with an IPX5 rating, making them splash resistant.