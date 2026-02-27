Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More

PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More

Farm life sim Slime Rancher 2 and popular MMO The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road also join PS Plus Essential in March.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 February 2026 14:19 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More

Photo Credit: 2K/ HB Studios

PGA Tour 2K25 features three major tournaments

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • PS Plus monthly games will be available from March 3
  • You can add the games to you your game library till April 6
  • Gold Road is the eighth chapter for TES Online
Advertisement

Sony has revealed the slate of games joining PS Plus in March. The free monthly games joining the subscription service next month include golf sim PGA Tour 2K25, action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise, farm life sim Slime Rancher 2, and MMO The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road. All games will be available on PS Plus starting March 3.

The PlayStation parent announced the PS Plus Essential lineup this week. PS Plus monthly titles are available to members across PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers. March's PS Plus monthly games will be available to subscribers till April 6. PS Plus members have until March 2 to add February's monthly titles — Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — to their game library. Here's a closer look at next month's lineup:

PGA Tour 2K25

A year after its launch, PGA Tour 2K25 arrives on PS Plus on March 3. The golfing sim is the sixth entry in 2K's PGA Tour series. The game lets players compete in three majors — The PGA Championship, The US Open, and The Open Championship — for the first time in the series. The sports title also features an expanded MyCareer mode, upgraded skill trees, and new customisation options. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Monster Hunter Rise

Originally released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021, Monster Hunter Rise was later ported to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms with visual upgrades. As in every Monster Hunter game, you take on the role of a hunter and hunt down a phone book full of creatures and monsters to upgrade your gear.

The game comes with 14 different weapon types and features detailed hunting and crafting mechanics. Monster Hunter Rise can be played solo or in up to four-player co-op multiplayer. It's available on PS4 and PS5.

monster hunter rise mh rise

Monster Hunter Rise first launched on Nintendo Switch
Photo Credit: Capcom

Slime Rancher 2

Sequel to 2017's Slimer Rancher, Slimer Rancher 2 is an open world farm life sim where players once again are put into the rancher shoes of Beatrix LeBeau. The game is set in a new location, Rainbow Island. The goal, however, is the same: You explore the location, find its secrets, gather resources, and build your ranch.

And of course, you get to collect and raise slimes, the game's cute jelly-like organisms. The game introduces new kinds of slimes, too. Slime Rancher 2 is available on PS5.

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road

Gold Road is the eighth major chapter released for The Elder Scrolls Online, the popular MMORPG from Bethesda. The expansion introduces a new story, featuring the return of a Daedric Prince in Tamriel. The game also adds a new location, West Weald, which last appeared in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Players will have to take on the new Daedric threat and defend the city of Skingard. Gold Road also comes with a new Scribing system that allows for deeper playstyle customisation. The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road is available on both PS4 and PS5.

PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series PGA Tour
PEGI Rating 3+
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre MMO
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Essential, Sony, PS5, PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road PS Plus
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Launched Globally With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 100W Fast Charging

Related Stories

PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OPPO K14x 5G: Smoothness That Stays with You, Not Just on Day One
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23 - Mar 1): The Bluff, Ikkis, Psycho Saiyaan, and More
  3. Apple Teases Major Hardware Announcements Starting March 2
  4. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Debuts Globally With 100W Charging, 50-Megapixel Camera
  5. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Audio
  6. Here's When the Vivo X300 Ultra Will be Showcased Globally
  7. Google Launches Nana Banana 2 With These New Features, Improvements
  8. Poco X8 Pro Series India Launch Timeline, Poco X8 Pro Max AnTuTu Score Leaked
  9. Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch Display
  10. PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More Join PS Plus in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Sound, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit Active 3 Premium Launched With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More
  4. OnePlus 15T Tipped to Launch With Nearly Identical Camera Setup as OnePlus 13T, Higher Price Tag
  5. Motorola Razr Fold, Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Design of FIFA Edition Variants
  6. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Launched Globally With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 100W Fast Charging
  7. Vivo T4 Series, iQOO Z10 Lineup to Get Price Hike Starting March 1, Tipster Claims
  8. Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch 2.5K Display, 6,400mAh Battery
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra Will Be Showcased at MWC 2026: Expected Features, Specifications
  10. Google Releases Nano Banana 2 With Faster AI Image Generation, Enhanced Text Rendering Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »