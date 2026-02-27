Sony has revealed the slate of games joining PS Plus in March. The free monthly games joining the subscription service next month include golf sim PGA Tour 2K25, action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise, farm life sim Slime Rancher 2, and MMO The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road. All games will be available on PS Plus starting March 3.

The PlayStation parent announced the PS Plus Essential lineup this week. PS Plus monthly titles are available to members across PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers. March's PS Plus monthly games will be available to subscribers till April 6. PS Plus members have until March 2 to add February's monthly titles — Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — to their game library. Here's a closer look at next month's lineup:

PGA Tour 2K25

A year after its launch, PGA Tour 2K25 arrives on PS Plus on March 3. The golfing sim is the sixth entry in 2K's PGA Tour series. The game lets players compete in three majors — The PGA Championship, The US Open, and The Open Championship — for the first time in the series. The sports title also features an expanded MyCareer mode, upgraded skill trees, and new customisation options. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Monster Hunter Rise

Originally released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021, Monster Hunter Rise was later ported to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms with visual upgrades. As in every Monster Hunter game, you take on the role of a hunter and hunt down a phone book full of creatures and monsters to upgrade your gear.

The game comes with 14 different weapon types and features detailed hunting and crafting mechanics. Monster Hunter Rise can be played solo or in up to four-player co-op multiplayer. It's available on PS4 and PS5.

Monster Hunter Rise first launched on Nintendo Switch

Photo Credit: Capcom

Slime Rancher 2

Sequel to 2017's Slimer Rancher, Slimer Rancher 2 is an open world farm life sim where players once again are put into the rancher shoes of Beatrix LeBeau. The game is set in a new location, Rainbow Island. The goal, however, is the same: You explore the location, find its secrets, gather resources, and build your ranch.

And of course, you get to collect and raise slimes, the game's cute jelly-like organisms. The game introduces new kinds of slimes, too. Slime Rancher 2 is available on PS5.

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road

Gold Road is the eighth major chapter released for The Elder Scrolls Online, the popular MMORPG from Bethesda. The expansion introduces a new story, featuring the return of a Daedric Prince in Tamriel. The game also adds a new location, West Weald, which last appeared in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Players will have to take on the new Daedric threat and defend the city of Skingard. Gold Road also comes with a new Scribing system that allows for deeper playstyle customisation. The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road is available on both PS4 and PS5.