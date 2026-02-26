Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23 - Mar 1): The Bluff, Ikkis, Accused, Psycho Saiyaan, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, and More

The final week of February concludes with a set of fresh releases where the entertainment is guaranteed with drama, romance, horror, crime, and thrillers.

Updated: 26 February 2026 16:33 IST
  • Fresh movies and web series are set for the releases
  • Top releases include Thadayam, Accused, Andha Pyaar 2.0, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Zee5, etc.
As February wraps up with this weekend, your favourite OTT platforms are ready to drop some of the highly anticipated movies and series of all time. This week is packed with high-voltage entertainment as top releases will be from different genres, including dark thrillers, light-hearted romance, and gripping dramas. From Bridgerton landing with the second part of its season 4, to Agastya Nanda's Ikkis making its digital debut, your watch-list is definitely getting overloaded this time. So, we've curated the top OTT releases to end this month on a blockbuster note.

OTT Releases of the Week

The Bluff

Release Date: February 25th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Ismael Cruz Cordova

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff is an action thriller film that is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and revolves around a former pirate whose life is shattered when her ex-captain arrives with his crew, only to seek revenge for her past deeds. Also, he hunts for a part of the treasure that he pursues, which is still with her. As the plot commences further, an epic showdown for survival is witnessed between the two.

Ikkis

Release Date: February 26th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: War, Biography
Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ekavali Khanna

Ikkis is a biographical war drama film that explores the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarapal, who lost his life at the age of 21 during the Indo-Pak War. The film centres around his journey from the initial days of training to being posted as a tank commander during the Battle of Basantar in 1971 against Pakistan. The plot takes a turn when Arun's father revisits Pakistan after years since his death, only to find out that his son was killed by the host. The sequences of the film are emotional and intense.

Psycho Saiyaan

Release Date: February 25th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
Genre: Dark Romance, Thriller
Cast: Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, Anud Singh Dhaka, Surbhi Chandna

Psycho Saiyaan is a romance thriller series whose plot centres around a young poet whose love turns into a dark obsession when he begins to chase her love interest across cities. Also, the series takes a thrilling turn when a ruthless gangster enters their lives. The sequences of the series are promising and packed with obsession. The series further explores themes of love, violence, and toxic romance.

Secret Stories: Roslin

Release Date: February 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Cast: Jeethu Joseph, Meena, Anishma Anilkumar, Hakkim Shah

Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, Secret Stories: Roslin is a Malayalam Thriller TV series that revolves around a 17-year-old girl, who is troubled by recurring dreams in which she encounters a green-eyed stalker, transforming her sleep into nightmares. However, her life will take a dark turn when the same stalker appears in reality and lands in her residence as a houseguest. Now, she must navigate her way through the trauma and expose his charm. The sequences of the show are promised to be packed with suspense, mystery, and unexpected plot twists.

Accused

Release Date: February 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Thriller, Suspense
Cast: Konkana Sen Sharma, Pratibha Rannta, Aditya Nanda, Sukant Goel

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Accused centres around a highly reputed gynaecologist, whose life turns upside down when she is accused of sexual misconduct. As the rumours surface around and begin affecting her life and success negatively, her wife then embarks on an investigation to reveal the truth. The film explores themes of societal injustice, power dynamics, and bias.

Andha Pyaar 2.0

Release Date: February 28th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Reality, Comedy
Cast: Vivek Samtani, Onkar, Nishant Tanwar, Kaustabh Agarwal

Andha Pyaar 2.0 is a blind-dating reality show that is soon landing on the digital screens. The show is being hosted by Vivek Samtani and the theme will revolve around a single woman, blindfolded, who will engage in candid conversations with four male lovers, and foster connection via emotional intelligence and humor. However, the dynamics will change as two teams of professional comedians will act as wingmen, only to sabotage the connections or intervene, while testing the depth of emotions.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam

Release Date: February 26th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Drama
Cast: Sachin Khedekar, Prajakta Koli, Siddharth Chandekar

Written and directed by Hemant Dhome, this film is a Marathi drama film which is set in the backdrop of Alibaug, Maharashtra. The plot follows a 90-year-old Alibaug school that is in the radar of a corrupt politican, where he intends to demolish it and build an international school. However, the plot takes a turn when the principal of the school reunites with former students, only to fight for the survival of the school.

Thadayam

Release Date: February 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Samuthirakani, Sshivada

Thadayam is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller web series that marks the directorial debut of Navin Kumar Palanivel. Set in the late 1990s rural village along the Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh Border, this series will revolve around a series of brutal murders midnight murders that will shake the entire village. To investigate, a sincere police officer will take on the details and
Uncover shocking realities behind these midnight killing horror. The series is based on the real incidents that took place in 1999.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Release Date: February 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Genre: Sci-Fi, Monster
Cast: Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is returning with a second season that will pick up from the new Titan on the loose. The series will continue digging deeper into examining the Titans, just like Godzilla and King Kong. The sequences are promising with high-voltage action and drama.

One Battle After Another

Release Date: February 26th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Wood Harris

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another is a Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer Thriller Film that revolves around an ex-revolutionary who is forced to hide to save his daughter from a corrupted military officer. The sequences keep getting intense as the hunt for the father and daughter duo is confronted by brutal and violent clashes against the state's forces. What unfolds next will leave the viewers in total shock.

Bridgerton (Season 4, Part 2)

Release Date: February 26th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Historical
Cast: Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessei, Nicola Coughlan, Florence Hunt

After leaving Part 1 in the middle, the part 2 will finally conclude the romance between Benedict Bridegrton and Sophie Baek. The plot will further intensify when Lady Araminta Gun moves next door, only to make their way even more complex than ever. While the tensions escalate throughout, the duo will navigate their way against the class barriers following their proposal that sparked a scandal.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week:

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Paradise JioHotstar February 23rd, 2026
The Ceo Club Prime Video February 23rd, 2026
Falling Skies Netflix February 25th, 2026
Sangamarmar JioHotstar February 26th, 2026
Scrubs JioHotstar February 26th, 2026
Sri Chidambaram Garu ETv Win February 26th, 2026
Ikk Kudi Chaupal February 26th, 2026
Daughter of Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu Zee 5 February 27th, 2026
Kiss of the Spider Woman Hulu February 27th, 2026
Secret Agent Hulu March 01, 2026
Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart

