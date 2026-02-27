Technology News
Kaattaan OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Directed by M. Manikandan, Kaattaan is an upcoming Tamil rural-action drama series that is soon landing on JioHotstar. It has been produced by Vijay Sethupathi and significantly stars him in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 February 2026 16:11 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The first look of the series is out for the viewers, and the rights have been acquired by JioHotstar.

  • Kaattaan is an upcoming Tamil rural-action drama series
  • It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman in the key roles
  • Streaming begins soon, only on JioHotstar
Directed by M. Manikandan, Kaattaan is an upcoming rural action drama series whose teaser is finally out. The series stars Vijay Sethupathi in an intense role, where the plot will revolve around a gritty character whose multiple personalities will be portrayed through the narrative. The mysterious storytelling will embrace the lead character through different perspectives, where the lives will intersect, only to create a watch-worthy plot. The sequences are expected to be intense with a promising plot and a strong cast.

When and Where to Watch Kaattaan

The first look of the series is out for the viewers, and the rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. The release date is yet to be announced.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaattaan

JioHotstar has recently released the teaser of this upcoming rural action series, where Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a traditional attire, in the backdrop of a festive setting. With threatening visuals and action-packed sequences, the plot is looking intense. Furthermore, the narrative of the series will centre around the lead character played by Vijay Sethupathi, whose different personalities will be portrayed, wherein the perceptions and stories will present him as a legend, a miracle, and even a monster. The series explores themes of action, suspense, and multiple personalities.

Cast and Crew of Kaattaan

The series has been directed by M. Manikandan and stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It also stars Milind Soman in a key role. Also, Vijay Sethupathi, himself, is the producer of this upcoming series, while Ajith is the co-director. Other cast and crew members are yet to be disclosed.

Reception of Kaattaan

The series is yet to drop on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates.

Further reading: Kaattaan, Drama Series, jiohostar, IMDb
