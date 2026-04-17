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Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Launched With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 20-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro offers health tracking features such as heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 12:41 IST
Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Launched With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 20-Day Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro features a titanium build with sapphire glass

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Highlights
  • Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro delivers advanced running metrics
  • Zepp Coach offers structured training plans for runners
  • Device supports dual-band GPS with multi-satellite positioning
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Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro has been launched in the US as a smartwatch aimed at marathon runners and serious fitness users. It combines a lightweight titanium build with sapphire glass, while offering a bright AMOLED display for outdoor visibility. The watch supports advanced running metrics, dual-band GPS with multi-satellite positioning, and structured training tools through Zepp Coach. It also includes detailed health tracking, offline storage, and support for third-party fitness platforms, positioning it as a feature-rich option for long-distance training and everyday use.

Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Price, Availability

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro is priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 49,100) and is available for purchase via Amazfit's official website and select retail partners in the US. The wearable maker has yet to reveal any plans to bring the Cheetah 2 Pro to India and other regions.

Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Features, Specifications

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The screen is protected by sapphire glass. It features a circular dial design, a Grade 5 titanium frame and case, aluminium alloy buttons, and a plastic bezel. It includes four physical buttons, a built-in speaker, a microphone, a linear motor, and 32GB of internal storage. The watch carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating and includes a dual-mode flashlight.

For connectivity, the Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro watch supports Bluetooth, BLE 5.3, and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz. It works with Android 7.0 and above, and iOS 14.0 and above, and pairs with the Zepp app. The watch is equipped with the BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor, along with sensors for acceleration, gyroscope, ambient light, geomagnetic tracking, temperature, and a barometric altimeter. It supports dual-band GPS and six satellite positioning systems for accurate tracking.

Fitness features on the Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro include over 170 sports modes, smart recognition of select workouts, and advanced running tools such as running power, lactate threshold, ground contact time, and virtual pacing. It also supports Zepp Coach training plans and integration with platforms such as Strava, TrainingPeaks, Runna, and Google Fit.

Other health tracking features for the Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro include continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, and skin temperature. The watch also tracks sleep stages, heart rate variability, and breathing quality, along with offering menstrual cycle tracking and guided breathing exercises.

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro packs a 540mAh battery. Amazfit claims up to 20 days of typical usage, up to 10 days with heavy use, and up to eight days with always-on display enabled. In GPS mode, battery life is claimed to reach up to 31 hours, with extended modes offering up to 99 hours depending on usage. The smartwatch measures 48 x 48 x 13.2mm and weighs 45.6g without the strap.

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Further reading: Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro, Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Price, Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Launch, Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Features, Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Specifications, Amazfit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro Launched With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 20-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
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