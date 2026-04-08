Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 and Active 3 Premium smartwatches have been launched in India. The former is a rugged model designed for outdoor use, while the latter debuts as a fitness-focused model designed for daily use. The duo offers multiple sensors to monitor health metrics like heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress and sleep. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 offers more than 180 sports modes, while the Active 3 Premium has over 170 sports modes. Both models feature AMOLED displays and have GPS tracking. The wearables support Bluetooth calling.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2, Active 3 Premium Price in India

In India, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is priced at Rs. 49,999, while the Amazfit Active 3 Premium costs Rs. 15,999. The former comes in Black Magma shade, while the latter is offered in Apex Silver finish. The new wearables are currently listed on the Amazfit India website.

Amazon has published a microsite on its India website confirming that the Amazfit Active 3 Premium will soon be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Specifications

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 480x480 pixel resolution and 322ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The display has a sapphire glass coating. The wearable has a Grade 5 titanium body and has 10ATM water resistance. It carries 64GB of storage. It comes with a 26mm Silicone strap.

For connectivity, Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 offers Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, and BLE. It supports Bluetooth calling so users can make and receive calls directly from their wrist. For health tracking, the wearable has sensors to monitor heart rate, SpO2, stress, skin temperature, sleep, and menstrual cycles. It also includes a one-tap feature to view all metrics instantly. The wearable also provides breathing exercises and altitude alerts. It includes the BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2

Photo Credit: Amazfit

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 has dual-band GPS with six satellite systems. For navigation, it supports offline maps and various sensors like an altimeter and a gyroscope. It also provides Sedentary Reminders, weather alerts, among others. The wearable includes a two-light flashlight.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 has 187 sports modes. It includes 64GB of storage. It is compatible with the Zepp App, and users can enable different alerts through the paired app.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 has an 870mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 30 days of regular usage. The battery is said to last up to 15 days under heavy use, and a maximum of 10 days with always-on display (AOD) mode enabled. It measures 51 x 51 x 14.3mm and weighs 89.2g.

Amazfit Active 3 Premium Specifications

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixel resolution, 353ppi pixel density and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The display has sapphire glass protection. It offers 4GB of storage and works with the Zepp app. This model is equipped with a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor.

Like the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2, Amazfit Active 3 Premium also offers different health tracking features including heart rate, SpO2, stress, skin temperature, sleep and menstrual tracking. iT supports more than 170 sports modes.

For connectivity, the smartwatch has Bluetooth and BLE 5.3. It supports Bluetooth calling and has GPS and five satellite positioning systems. The wearable supports offline maps. It uses a 20mm Silicone strap,

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium has a stainless-steel build and 5 ATM water resistance. It has a 365mAh battery that is touted to last up to 12 days in typical use and up to seven days in heavy use. It measures 45 x 45 x 11mm and weighs 38g.

Both wearables have an AI-powered Zepp Coach to get personalised AI-generated training programmes, running plans, lactate threshold, and running power, among others.

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