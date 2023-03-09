Technology News

Apple Watch Gains ChatGPT Support via Dedicated WatchGPT App: All Details

Apple Watch owners can use WatchGPT responses for texts, email, and social media from their wrist.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2023 19:47 IST
Photo Credit: Hidde van der Ploeg /Twitter

WatchGPT is priced at $3.99 (approx Rs. 328) on the App Store

  • The WatchGPT app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store
  • This app lets users interact with ChatGPT directly from their wrist
  • WatchGPT is currently available in English, Dutch, French, and Spanish

Apple Watch users can now access ChatGPT, the popular AI-backed chatbot from OpenAI via a dedicated app. A new application for Apple's popular smartwatches will let users interact with the chatbot directly from their watch screen. Dubbed WatchGPT, the app is available on the App Store and is priced at $3.99 (roughly Rs. 328). It will also enable users to share WatchGPT responses via texts, email, and social media directly from their Apple Watch, according to the app's description on the App Store.

WatchGPT developer Hidde van der Ploeg has shared details about the availability of the app on Twitter. The new app will let users interact with ChatGPT as well as share its responses via mail, SMS, and social media apps directly from their watch screen. The app can be purchased via the App Store, and is available in India. However, it is only supported on devices running iOS 13.0 or later and the download is 2.6MB in size.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple Watch users can get not only get answers to their questions but also get longer messages generated without typing. The app is currently available via the Apple App Store English, Dutch, French, and Spanish language.

Additionally, the developer says they will bring new updates with features like ability to use one's own API key, access history, and the ability to follow vocal input by default as well as allowing responses to be read out by the app itself.

Himani Jha
