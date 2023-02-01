Technology News

Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 1.28-Inch Display: All Details

The Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch will reportedly feature over 120 sports modes with activity recognition support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 February 2023 18:18 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit GTR 4 (pictured) launched in India in September 2022

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR Mini is likely to have a 2.5D AMOLED display
  • The smart fitness band could include 24-hour heart rate, SpO2 monitoring
  • It is likely to be compatible with Android 7.0 or iOS 12 and up devices

Amazfit is reportedly working on a GTR Mini, a year it launched GTR 4. The company also released a GTS 4 and a GTS 4 Mini in its GTS series of smartwatches in 2022, in which the Mini version came with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display and an aluminium alloy middle frame with support for Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. According to the recent reports, the Amazfit GTR 4 may also soon have a sibling smartwatch dubbed the Amazfit GTR Mini, with its design renders and specifications also being leaked.

According to a GSMArena report, the Amazfit GTR Mini could come with the circular dial and comes with a stainless-steel casing. The smartwatch, as per the leaked images, will arrive in three colour variants — Black, Blue and Pink. The Black and Blue colourways could have silver cases, while the Pink variant can get gold case.

The Amazfit GTR Mini is expected to feature a 1.28-inch 2.5D AMOLED display and could run the Zepp OS, which is Amazfit's custom software based on RTOS, according to the report. Like any other smart wearables, the GTR Mini is said to also support 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring features, the report added.

The smartwatch is expected to feature more than 120 sports modes with activity recognition support. GTR Mini claims to support Bluetooth 5.1 LE connectivity and is reportedly compatible with any Android 7.0 or iOS 12 and up devices, as per the leak. It is likely to pack a 500mAh battery.

The Amazfit GTR 4, as mentioned earlier, launched in September 2022 with a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display and a metallic middle frame. It is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and is available in three colour options — Racetrack Grey, Superspeed Black, and Vintage Brown Leather.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
