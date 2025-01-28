Technology News
Apple Readying New Version of visionOS for Future AR Smart Glasses: Gurman

Apple originally wanted to launch its AR spectacles as a follow-up to the Vision Pro, says Gurman.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro was announced in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023

Highlights
  • Apple AR glasses will reportedly take three years or more to be ready
  • Apple is anticipated to release other devices in the style of Vision Pro
  • Samsung's XR headset was unveiled earlier this month
Apple started selling its first mixed reality headset Vision Pro in select global markets last year. The Cupertino giant is now believed to be on track to release smart glasses to expand its product portfolio in the augmented and mixed-reality space. A recent report by Bloomberg states Apple's long-rumoured smart glasses are in the works. The company is said to be developing a new version of visionOS that is tailor-made for these glasses. Apple is anticipated to release other devices in the style of Vision Pro that it hopes will be cheaper and more enticing to consumers.

Apple Smart Glasses Are At Least Three Years Away 

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claims that work on the AR glasses is ongoing at a secretive facility in Santa Clara, California. Apple is said to be working on a version of visionOS — the Vision Pro's software — that will run on its smart glasses. The Vision Pro also runs on the same OS. Gurman notes that Apple is conducting user studies at its offices to gauge the appeal of features and interfaces alongside developing AR technology for future devices.

The Apple AR glasses will reportedly take three years or more to be ready. In the meantime, The iPhone maker is reportedly exploring other types of wearable products, including a rival to Meta's Ray-Ban spectacles and even camera-equipped AirPods

According to Gurman, Apple had originally hoped to launch its AR spectacles as a follow-up to the Vision Pro, but the plan was dropped due to technical challenges.

Apple is not the only company working on smart glasses. Apple's major rival Samsung also joined the race and announced its XR headset earlier this month. Meanwhile, Meta is eying to unveil its AR product named Orion by 2027. Google is developing an operating system specifically for headsets and glasses called Android XR.

Apple is expected to design AR glasses with broader mass-market appeal than the Apple Vision Pro. It unveiled the Vision Pro in 2023 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The shipments began last year in select markets like the US, China, and Japan with a starting price tag of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000). It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, Apple AR Glasses, Apple Smart Glasses
