Apple Vision Pro sale in global markets is set to commence on June 28 beginning with China, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, the company said at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote on Monday. Initially limited to the US, the Vision Pro headset is making its way to other international markets including France, Germany, Canada, and Australia. The prices for the Cupertino-based tech giant's first-ever mixed-reality headset in these international markets were revealed after Apple's annual WWDC keynote address.

Apple Vision Pro Global Price, Availability

Apple Vision Pro pricing starts at $ 3499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) and is available in three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Additional Zeiss Optical Inserts can also be purchased, priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for reader lenses and $149 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for prescription lenses.

China - In the Chinese market, the headset costs CNY 29,999 (roughly Rs. 3,45,000) for the 256GB model, while the Zeiss inserts cost CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,200) and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the reader and prescription lenses respectively.

UK - The Apple Vision Pro with 256GB storage is priced at GBP 3,499 (roughly Rs. 3,70,000). The Zeiss Optical Inserts for readers cost GBP 99 (roughly Rs. 10,500). On the other hand, those requiring prescription lenses will need to shell out GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the same.

Market Price US $3,499 China CNY 29,999 Japan JPY 5,99,800 Hong Kong HKD 27,999 Singapore SGD 5,299 UK GBP 3,499 Australia AUD 5,999 France EUR 3,999 Germany EUR 3,999 Canada CAD 4,999

The AR/VR headset will be available for preorder in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore starting June 14 at 6am local time, with sales beginning on June 28. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can preorder the Vision Pro on June 28 at 5am local time, with shipping commencing on July 12, according to the company.

