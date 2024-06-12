Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Sale Begins in China, Japan and Other Markets on June 28: Price, Availability

Along with the Vision Pro, customers can also purchase Zeiss Optical Inserts with options for reader and prescription lenses, Apple says.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2024 15:16 IST
Apple Vision Pro Sale Begins in China, Japan and Other Markets on June 28: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro will be available in international markets from June 28
  • Pricing in Canada, Australia and the UK has been announced
  • Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the US for the 256GB storage model
Apple Vision Pro sale in global markets is set to commence on June 28 beginning with China, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong, the company said at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote on Monday. Initially limited to the US, the Vision Pro headset is making its way to other international markets including France, Germany, Canada, and Australia. The prices for the Cupertino-based tech giant's first-ever mixed-reality headset in these international markets were revealed after Apple's annual WWDC keynote address.

Apple Vision Pro Global Price, Availability

Apple Vision Pro pricing starts at $ 3499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) and is available in three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Additional Zeiss Optical Inserts can also be purchased, priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for reader lenses and $149 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for prescription lenses.

China - In the Chinese market, the headset costs CNY 29,999 (roughly Rs. 3,45,000) for the 256GB model, while the Zeiss inserts cost CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,200) and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the reader and prescription lenses respectively.

UK - The Apple Vision Pro with 256GB storage is priced at GBP 3,499 (roughly Rs. 3,70,000). The Zeiss Optical Inserts for readers cost GBP 99 (roughly Rs. 10,500). On the other hand, those requiring prescription lenses will need to shell out GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the same.

Market Price
US $3,499
China CNY 29,999
Japan JPY 5,99,800
Hong Kong HKD 27,999
Singapore SGD 5,299
UK GBP 3,499
Australia AUD 5,999
France EUR 3,999
Germany EUR 3,999
Canada CAD 4,999

The AR/VR headset will be available for preorder in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore starting June 14 at 6am local time, with sales beginning on June 28. Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can preorder the Vision Pro on June 28 at 5am local time, with shipping commencing on July 12, according to the company.

Apple, Apple Vision Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
