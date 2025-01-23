Technology News
Samsung Teases XR Headset With Multimodal AI Capabilities, Smart Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

With its XR headset, Samsung says it aims to change the way people “interact with the physical and digital world”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 January 2025 11:10 IST
Samsung Teases XR Headset With Multimodal AI Capabilities, Smart Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's XR headset may have a similar appearance as the Apple Vision Pro

Highlights
  • Samsung's XR headset may offer eye tracking, gesture, and voice control
  • It is confirmed to be powered by Google's new Android XR operating system
  • The company also teased development of XR smart glasses
Samsung once again teased its upcoming extended reality (XR) headset, dubbed ‘Project Moohan', this time at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose, California on Wednesday. During the announcement, a silhouette of an XR headset graced the screen with an appearance remarkably similar to the Apple Vision Pro. While the South Korean technology conglomerate did not delve into any specifics, it reiterated that the headset will be powered by the Android XR operating system (OS), developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

Alongside the XR headset, the company teased that it might be developing another wearable in the form of smart glasses.

Samsung XR Headset, Smart Glasses Teased

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Samsung teased that its XR headset will support multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With it, the company aims to change the way people “interact with the physical and digital world”. Subsequent visuals showed how users may be able to control the XR headset.

samsung xr control unpacked Samsung XR Headset

Ways to Interact With Samsung's Upcoming XR Headset
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung wearable might get eye tracking capabilities similar to the Apple Vision Pro, which leverages a network of LEDs and infrared cameras that project invisible light patterns onto each eye, enabling the wearer to select elements just by looking at them. Additionally, they may also be able to control the XR headset using hand gestures as well as speech.

While this was the extent of the Samsung XR headset teaser, the company also hinted towards the potential development of a pair smart glasses. It emphasised how multimodal AI will “change” interaction with new form factors like XR devices. The visual showed the aforementioned XR headset along with a pair of smart glasses.

First announced in December 2024, Samsung's ‘Project Moohan' XR headset is speculated to come with multimodal input, state-of-the-art displays, and passthrough capabilities. The company says it will also offer support for Google's Gemini AI assistant and will have apps optimised to run on a large, virtual display. It is confirmed to be the first offering in the market to be powered by the new Android XR OS and thus, may support several of its features including Circle to Search with gesture support, web browsing via Google Chrome, immersive views using Google Maps, and live translation of text seen within the wearer's point of view.

