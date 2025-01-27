Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in April, with design based off the iPhone 16. As we inch closer to an expected launch timeline, an alleged hands-on video of the dummy units of iPhone SE 4 aka iPhone 16e has leaked online, giving us an early glimpse at what's to come from the new affordable iPhone. The video showcases the handset with a single rear camera unit with a glass back panel. The iPhone SE 4 is likely to receive several upgrades, including a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a 48-megapixel camera and A18 chipset.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shared a 10-second hands-on video and images of dummy units of the iPhone SE 4 on X. The first-look video suggests a design language similar to the iPhone 14. The handset is shown in white and black colour options with a static notch on the display. It was said to boast Dynamic Island at the top of the display.

Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025

The alleged iPhone SE 4 looks like the 2022 iPhone SE on the rear with a single rear camera setup alongside an LED flash. It appears to have a glass back panel.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications, Price (Expected)

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is tipped to go official by April with a price tag of less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.06-inch full-HD+ LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature Face ID and offer support for Apple Intelligence features. It is said to run on Apple's in-house A18 Bionic chipset with support for up to 8GB of RAM. It is expected to feature an aluminium frame and a USB Type-C port. It is tipped to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera.