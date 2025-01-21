Apple introduced the iPad Air lineup with an M2 chip at its 'Let Loose' event in May last year. Now, the Cupertino-based company is said to be preparing to launch its next-generation iPad Air. Ahead of any official confirmation from Apple, a new leak has revealed some of the potential names, display sizes and processors for the next-gen iPad Air. Like its predecessor, the new lineup could be offered in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. Apple was initially said to pack the high-end M4 chip in its next iPad Air offering.

iPad Air Lineup May Feature an M3 Chip

Prominent tipster Evan Blass allegedly spotted references to some of Apple's upcoming products in a document. An image from the document, shared by the tipster on X, suggests Apple is currently working on two new iPad Air models with 11-inch and 13-inch display options. They are said to be powered by the M3 chipset.

If this leak turns out to be true, this would be a step up from the current iPad Air lineup that runs on the M2 chipset. Previous rumours claimed that Apple could skip the M3 chip in the iPad Air lineup and jump directly to the M4 chip.

The source code shared by Blass also has references about the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11, suggesting that Apple may launch them with the iPad Air (M3).

Apple launched the iPad Air with an M2 chip and iPad Pro models with M4 chips at its Let Loose event in May last year, alongside the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air is available in 10.9-inch and 13-inch display options with a Liquid Retina (LCD) screen. It runs iPadOS 17. It boasts a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It has a USB Type-C port for charging (at 20W) and data transfers.

The price of iPad Air (2024) starts at Rs. 59,900 for the base 11-inch model in India.