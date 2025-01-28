Technology News
English Edition

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 10:50 IST
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to succeed the Zenfone 11 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset could come with a 32-megapixel shooter
  • The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will likely pack a 5,800mAh battery
Advertisement

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will launch globally on February 6. The handset is expected to have features similar to those of the ROG Phone 9, which was introduced in select markets in November 2024. A recent company teaser shows the design of the front panel and hints at "a makeover." The upcoming smartphone is said to arrive as a successor to the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which was unveiled in March 2024. It could get a redesigned rear camera module over the existing variant.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser

Asus has shared a teaser for the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra handset in an X post. In the accompanying image, we can see the front panel of the handset. It appears to have slim bezels with a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera.

In the post caption, the company teased that the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has received "a makeover." This suggests a redesign over the current Zenfone 11 Ultra version. The poster highlights the letter 'O' in the phrase "Coming Soon" with a circular camera sensor. This could suggest that the upcoming handset may get a redesigned rear camera module. We can expect to learn more about the phone in the days to come. 

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has previously appeared on Geekbench with the model number ASUSAI2501H. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. The phone will likely run on Android 15 with the ZenUI skin on top. It is expected to have integrated artificial intelligence (AI) features which are said to offer improved imaging and editing experiences.

Early reports have suggested that the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will likely have similar features as the ROG Phone 9. It could get a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support as well as a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. For optics, it may sport a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro camera at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra, Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra launch, Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra design, Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra features, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update for iPhone With Key Changes to AI Notification Summaries: What’s New

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  3. Google Pixel 9a's Higher Storage Variants Could Cost More than Last Year
  4. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  5. Apple's AR Glasses to Come With New Version of visionOS: Report
  6. The Storyteller OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Lava Yuva Smart With AI Camera and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Nothing Set to Launch New Product on March 4; Could Be Phone 3
  9. Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Design, Full Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Readying New Version of visionOS for Future AR Smart Glasses: Gurman
  2. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update for iPhone With Key Changes to AI Notification Summaries: What’s New
  4. Google Pixel 9a's Higher Storage Variants to Reportedly Cost More than Last Year’s Model
  5. HTC Wildfire E7, Wildfire E4 Plus Allegedly Surface on Google Play Console Database
  6. T Tauri's Great Dimming: Astronomers Study Young Star's Potential Disappearance
  7. Redmi A5 Chipset Details Surface Online; Said to Launch in Select Markets as Poco C71
  8. Google Reportedly Wants to Educate Professionals and Regulators on AI
  9. GTA 6 Unlikely to Be Priced in $80 to $100 Range, Analysts Say
  10. Nothing Schedules New Product Launch on March 4; Could Be Phone 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »