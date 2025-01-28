Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will launch globally on February 6. The handset is expected to have features similar to those of the ROG Phone 9, which was introduced in select markets in November 2024. A recent company teaser shows the design of the front panel and hints at "a makeover." The upcoming smartphone is said to arrive as a successor to the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which was unveiled in March 2024. It could get a redesigned rear camera module over the existing variant.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser

Asus has shared a teaser for the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra handset in an X post. In the accompanying image, we can see the front panel of the handset. It appears to have slim bezels with a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera.

We've given Zenfone 12 Ultra a makeover! Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style and technology.



Stay tuned for the new look on February 6 at 14.30 (GMT+8). #Zenfone12Ultra #AISnapinStyle pic.twitter.com/gJemEB7FZ7 — ASUS (@ASUS) January 26, 2025

In the post caption, the company teased that the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has received "a makeover." This suggests a redesign over the current Zenfone 11 Ultra version. The poster highlights the letter 'O' in the phrase "Coming Soon" with a circular camera sensor. This could suggest that the upcoming handset may get a redesigned rear camera module. We can expect to learn more about the phone in the days to come.

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has previously appeared on Geekbench with the model number ASUSAI2501H. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. The phone will likely run on Android 15 with the ZenUI skin on top. It is expected to have integrated artificial intelligence (AI) features which are said to offer improved imaging and editing experiences.

Early reports have suggested that the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will likely have similar features as the ROG Phone 9. It could get a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support as well as a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. For optics, it may sport a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro camera at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.