Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation VR2 Price Set at $550, Releasing February 22, Pre Orders Begin November 15

PlayStation VR2 Price Set at $550, Releasing February 22, Pre-Orders Begin November 15

PlayStation VR2 comes in two editions, with the standard being priced at $549.99 (about Rs. 45,525).

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 13:17 IST
PlayStation VR2 Price Set at $550, Releasing February 22, Pre-Orders Begin November 15

Photo Credit: PlayStation

The PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station costs $49.99 (about Rs. 4,139)

Highlights
  • The Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle costs $599.99 (about Rs. 49,669)
  • Currently, there is no word on an India launch date
  • Sony unveiled 11 new games for the PlayStation VR2

PlayStation VR2, Sony's next-gen virtual reality headset, is launching on February 22, 2023 and it costs more than a PS5. In a blog post, the company confirmed pre-order dates, alongside revealing the PS VR2 Sense controller charging station, which also drops on the same day. Pre-orders are scheduled set to go live on November 15, and it launches in two main editions: PlayStation VR2, and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. The standard headset is priced at $549.99 (about Rs. 45,525), while the themed bundle costs $599.99 (about Rs. 49,669). No word on India price or launch as yet.

PlayStation VR2 price, availability, and editions

During its initial launch phase, players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg will be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 solely through the online storefront at direct.playstation.com. However, interested parties are required to register for the November 15 pre-order, which is currently live on the official website.

All orders — both solo and bundle editions — from the online direct website will be shipped throughout the first launch week. In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will only be available through participating retailers, with pre-orders kicking off on the same day. As I said before, there is no word on an India launch. “Availability in each country is subject to local import regulations,” reads Sony's blog post.

The standard PlayStation VR2 package, priced at $549.99, comes with the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. Whereas, the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle includes the said items, alongside a PlayStation Store voucher code for the Horizon VR game, first revealed at CES 2022 earlier this year. Both boxes appear different in terms of design, but the latter happens to have a digital code for the game, Horizon Call of the Mountain, thrown in there. The title will also be available for pre-order separately, later this month.

Then there's the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, priced at $49.99 (about Rs. 4,139), allowing players to charge their controllers through a simple “click-in” design, thereby freeing up ports on the PS5 console.

PlayStation VR2 games: 11 new titles announced

The company had confirmed 20 “major” games at launch for the PS VR2, including the aforementioned Horizon game. Resident Evil Village, No Man's Sky, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition were also part of the list.

Sony has now added 11 more titles into the mix for the PlayStation VR2.

  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
  • Cities VR – Enhanced Edition
  • Crossfire: Sierra Squad
  • The Light Brigade
  • Cosmonious High
  • Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
  • Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
  • Pistol Whip VR
  • Zenith: The Last City
  • After the Fall
  • Tentacular

PlayStation VR2 features

While Sony has not revealed how much the PlayStation VR2 weighs, spec details for the same have been out for a while now. The PS VR2 promises a 4,000 x 2,040 OLED panel resolution (2000 x 2040 per eye), which can run at 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rates, enabling smooth navigation while gaming. The headset is also poised to feature a 110-degree FOV (field of view), the same as its predecessor. A 1080p cinematic mode is included as well, which streams the PS5 user interface and all non-VR games onto a virtual screen, running at 24Hz or 60Hz.

There's a see-through toggle as well, allowing PS VR2 users to see their surroundings without having to take the headset off, thanks to inbuilt front cameras on the visor. Meanwhile, the included Broadcast mode lets you stream your gameplay on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube, while connected to the PlayStation 5 HD camera.

Present-day virtual reality systems need tracking cameras to be set up in either corner of the room for height adjustments and to create a play area. The PlayStation VR2 headset, however, is equipped with four integrated cameras that track hand and controller movement. Any head tilt or shift motion is detected and instantly reflected onto your character in-game. Then there's a sensory feature that relies on a motor vibration, to add an intelligent tactile element, emulating senses from within the game. At CES 2022, PlayStation stated that once your character stops sprinting, the PS VR2 headset motor will start throbbing to resemble an elevated pulse rate.

The new PS VR 2 controllers feature a massive design change, ditching the light-up microphone style for a rounded, orb-like structure. Dubbed the ‘Sense Controllers,' they follow a similar design to the more typical VR controllers, akin to the Oculus Quest 2, and come with haptic feedback.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: playstation vr2, playstation vr2 price, playstation vr2 release date, playstation vr2 sense, playstation vr2 cost, playstation vr2 games, playstation vr2 specs, psvr 2 price, psvr 2 release date, psvr 2 launch date, ps vr 2, ps vr2, playstation, playstation 5, ps5, sony
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Uber Whistleblower Says Business Model 'Absolutely Unsustainable' After Firm Attempts to Improve Work Culture
Game of Thrones NFT Collection to Launch this Winter, Will Include Avatars, Thematic Activities, More

Related Stories

PlayStation VR2 Price Set at $550, Releasing February 22, Pre-Orders Begin November 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23+ US Variant Listed on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out Communities and In-Chat Polls, Ups Group Size to 1,024
  3. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  4. Uber Files Whistleblower Says Business Model 'Absolutely Unsustainable'
  5. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  6. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  7. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season
  2. The Sandman Season 2: Netflix Renews Neil Gaiman's Fantasy Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+ Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, US Variant May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. The Last of Us HBO Series Release Date Set for January 16 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  5. Lenovo Reports First Revenue Drop in 10 Quarters Amid Weakening Global PC Market
  6. Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV Getting Android 13 Update: All Details
  7. Game of Thrones NFT Collection to Launch this Winter, Will Include Avatars, Thematic Activities, More
  8. Google Wants to Develop Artificial Intelligence Using One Thousand Most Widely Spoken Languages
  9. PlayStation VR2 Price Set at $550, Releasing February 22, Pre-Orders Begin November 15
  10. Uber Whistleblower Says Business Model 'Absolutely Unsustainable' After Firm Attempts to Improve Work Culture
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.