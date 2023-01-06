Technology News

CES 2023: HTC Vive XR Elite Headset With Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 110-Degree FOV Launched

The HTC Vive XR Elite has a combined resolution of 3,840x1,920 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 19:17 IST
Photo Credit: HTC

HTC Vive XR Elite headset has a 3,840x1,920 combined resolution

Highlights
  • The HTC Vive XR Elite headset has four tracking cameras
  • The mixed reality headset comes with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • The HTC Vive XR Elite is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,900)

HTC has launched its latest Extended Reality headset, the HTC Vive XR Elite, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The Vive XR Elite is a convertible all-in-one lightweight headset for AR, VR, and Mixed Reality experiences that transforms into a pair of portable immersive glasses. The headset has a 3,840x1,920 combined resolution with up to 110-degree field of view and 90Hz refresh rate. It features four wide FOV tracking cameras, a high-resolution RGB camera, and a depth sensor.

The new Vive XR Elite follows the Vive Flow, HTC's lightweight VR glasses that launched in 2021.

HTC Vive XR Elite price, availability

HTC Vive XR Elite is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,900) and are available to pre-order from the Vive website. Those who pre-order the headset by February 15 will also get five popular XR/VR titles for free. HTC will start pre-order shipments in early March, 2023, which is when the headset is expected to go on sale.

HTC Vive XR Elite specifications

The HTC Vive XR Elite headset has 1,920x1,920 pixels per eye, or 3,840x1,920 pixels combined resolution with 90Hz refresh rate and 110-degree field of view. The headset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 SoC, accompanied by 12GB of RAM.

HTC has included four tracking cameras and a 16-megapixel RGB camera on the headset. The HTC Vive XR Elite also comes with 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 + 6E 1, Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE, a USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C peripheral port, and a USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C power port. It also includes a depth sensor, a gravity sensor, a gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

The HTC Vive XR Elite includes a 26.6Wh Battery Cradle that can be removed and hot-swapped with another battery cradle that is available as an accessory. The battery cradle can provide up to 2 hours of continuous power, HTC claims. It also comes with two controllers (L and R), which have up to 15 hours of battery life and are chargeable via USB Type-C port.

Comments

Further reading: HTC, HTC Vive XR Elite, VR headset, CES 2023
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
WhatsApp Working on Chat Transfer Feature Without Using Cloud Backups on Android: Report
