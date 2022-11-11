Technology News
loading

Apple Reality Pro Mixed Reality Headset May Enter Mass Production in March 2023: Report

Pegatron will reportedly be the main supplier for the Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 11 November 2022 12:02 IST
Apple Reality Pro Mixed Reality Headset May Enter Mass Production in March 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Ian Zelbo

The rumoured Apple Reality Pro may utilise iris scanning for enabling sign-in and payments

Highlights
  • Apple's MR headset tipped to be called Reality Pro
  • Initial launch may be through limited supply chains
  • Pegatron said to be Apple's main supplier for the headset

Apple Reality Pro, the company's mixed reality (MR) headset that is said to be in development, has been tipped to enter mass production by March 2023, according to a report. The California-based iPhone and MacBook maker's first mixed reality headset was previously expected to be announced in January 2023, followed by pre-order sales commencing sometime in the second quarter of 2023, eventually leading up to open sales around June, around the same time Apple holds its annual WWDC event. The mixed reality headset is reportedly expected to be supplied by Chinese contract manufacturer Pegatron.

Chinese contract manufacturer Pegatron is expected to be the main supplier for the device, according to a report by DigiTimes. The report also suggests that Apple may launch its first-ever XR headset at an event in April 2023, countering earlier claims of the headset launching at the company's WWDC event that is expected to take place in June. The headset may initially launch through limited supply channels, as per the report.

According to an earlier report, Apple has trademarked the 'Reality' brand name which is tipped to be for the company's line of headsets. Apple's three AR-VR headsets were tipped to be codenamed N301, N602, and N421. The N301 codenamed device has been tipped as the company's MR headset, while the report also suggests that this MR device will be called Apple Reality Pro.

The purported Apple Reality Pro MR headset is expected to compete with Facebook-parent Meta's upcoming MR headset.

Meanwhile, the device codenamed N602 is expected to be a lightweight AR version of the Apple Reality Pro headset, which may be launched by the company in later years at a lower price point under the 'Reality One' moniker. The N421 codenamed devices apparently belong to Apple's rumoured AR glasses, which is tipped to be called Reality Processor. The company reportedly submitted trademark applications using a shell company called Immersive Health Solutions LLC, for the Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor names.

An earlier report had also suggested that the rumoured mixed reality (MR) headset, Apple Reality Pro, will utilise iris scanning for enabling sign-in and payments. It was suggested that the mechanism would work much like Apple's fingerprint feature or Face ID authentication seen on other devices and could also allow multiple people to use one headset. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted last year that the mixed reality headset could support iris recognition. The eye tracking system is said to feature a transmitter and receiver that can analyse eye movements.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Mixed Reality, XR, Headset, Reality One, Reality Pro
Elon Musk Warns of Twitter Bankruptcy Amid Senior Executive Exodus, US FTC Warning
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

Related Stories

Apple Reality Pro Mixed Reality Headset May Enter Mass Production in March 2023: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Reality Pro Headset May Enter Mass Production in March 2023: Report
  2. Watch Keanu Reeves in the First Trailer for John Wick 4
  3. Jio True 5G Launches in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to Offer Up to 1 Gbps Speed
  4. Black Panther 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  5. Netflix Unveils December Release Date for Randeep Hooda-Led CAT
  6. Leica Leitz Phone 2 Debuts With 47.2-Megapixel 1-inch Sensor: All Details
  7. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  8. Monica, O My Darling Review: Netflix Movie Is Overstuffed and Undercooked
  9. Vivo X90 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped, May Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX989 Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Leica Leitz Phone 2 with 47.2-Megapixel 1-inch Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Rapidus Project Gains Japanese Government Backing Ahead of Goal to Mass Produce Advanced Chips by 2027
  3. CAT Release Date: Randeep Hooda-Led Netflix Series Is Out December 9
  4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
  5. Apple Reality Pro Mixed Reality Headset May Enter Mass Production in March 2023: Report
  6. Elon Musk Warns of Twitter Bankruptcy Amid Senior Executive Exodus, US FTC Warning
  7. Vivo X90 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  8. BTC Opens Trading at $16,950 as Crypto Chart Sees Profits on Many Altcoins
  9. John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Goes Up Against the High Table
  10. iQoo 11 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.