Apple may be developing a successor to Vision Pro — its first mixed-reality headset — but it isn't likely to see the light of day before 2026, according to a recent newsletter published by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It was first unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023 as a niche product that is largely aimed at developers. In the last few months, rumours have swirled around its potential successor, which could be launched in the next few years.

Alongside the purported Apple Vision Pro 2, another wearable headset is reportedly in development, and it could be introduced as a more affordable option than what the company currently offers.

Apple Vision Pro Successor Launch

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple's roadmap for 2025 does not include any new Vision Pro hardware. However, it is possible that a product may be unveiled this year and launched in 2026.

This somewhat corroborates Gurman's previously tipped timeline, which indicated that the device could launch “between the fall of 2025 and the spring of 2026”. It is likely to be powered by Apple's M5 chipset, as opposed to the M2 SoC which powers the current Vision Pro model, according to the journalist.

Previous reports indicate it may retain the design of the existing model, and the majority of changes could take place under the hood. It is tipped to help improve the “human-machine user interface” which is considered to be one of the biggest challenges for head-mounted display devices.

Meanwhile, the company is also exploring options for the development of an affordable Vision Pro model, and it is its “more urgent goal”. While Gurman did not share details about its launch timeline, it may have been pushed beyond 2027, if previous reports are to be believed. The headset may come with downgrades of internal components including cheaper materials, inferior chips and internal XR screens, and the lack of EyeSight feature.