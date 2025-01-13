Technology News
English Edition

Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip Said to Launch in 2026; Lower-Cost Model in Development

The purported Apple Vision Pro successor is tipped to arrive with an M5 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2025 11:45 IST
Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip Said to Launch in 2026; Lower-Cost Model in Development

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro 2 is speculated to have a similar design as the current headset

Highlights
  • Apple's 2025 roadmap is reported to exclude Vision Pro 2 launch
  • The headset's design may remain similar to the current model
  • More affordable Vision Pro model may lack EyeSight and other features
Advertisement

Apple may be developing a successor to Vision Pro — its first mixed-reality headset — but it isn't likely to see the light of day before 2026, according to a recent newsletter published by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It was first unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023 as a niche product that is largely aimed at developers. In the last few months, rumours have swirled around its potential successor, which could be launched in the next few years.

Alongside the purported Apple Vision Pro 2, another wearable headset is reportedly in development, and it could be introduced as a more affordable option than what the company currently offers.

Apple Vision Pro Successor Launch

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple's roadmap for 2025 does not include any new Vision Pro hardware. However, it is possible that a product may be unveiled this year and launched in 2026.

This somewhat corroborates Gurman's previously tipped timeline, which indicated that the device could launch “between the fall of 2025 and the spring of 2026”. It is likely to be powered by Apple's M5 chipset, as opposed to the M2 SoC which powers the current Vision Pro model, according to the journalist.

Previous reports indicate it may retain the design of the existing model, and the majority of changes could take place under the hood. It is tipped to help improve the “human-machine user interface” which is considered to be one of the biggest challenges for head-mounted display devices.

Meanwhile, the company is also exploring options for the development of an affordable Vision Pro model, and it is its “more urgent goal”. While Gurman did not share details about its launch timeline, it may have been pushed beyond 2027, if previous reports are to be believed. The headset may come with downgrades of internal components including cheaper materials, inferior chips and internal XR screens, and the lack of EyeSight feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro 2, Apple Vision Pro Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Air Thickness Revealed in New Leak; Could Ditch Physical SIM Card Slot

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip Said to Launch in 2026; Lower-Cost Model in Development
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Is Live: Best Deals
  3. JioFiber, AirFiber Users to Get YouTube Premium for Free With These Plans
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Flagship Smartphones
  5. Apple's 11th Generation iPad Could Be Equipped With This Processor
  6. Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Cosmic Rays Could Help Scientists Study Tornado Formation Through Muon Detection
  2. Google Might Be Redesigning Gemini Overlay Window on Android Devices
  3. Lunar Occultation of Mars on January 13, 2025: A Rare Astronomical Event
  4. Gears of War, Hellblade 2 and More Xbox Games to Launch on PS5 in 2025: Report
  5. NASA's LEXI Mission Will Explore Earth’s Magnetic Shield from the Moon
  6. Japan's Wooden Satellite LignoSat Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Home Town OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Upcoming Telugu Web Series
  8. Sookshmadarshini Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Five Languages
  9. VLC Media Player Showcases AI-Powered Subtitle Generation, Translation Feature at CES 2025
  10. Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip Said to Launch in 2026; Lower-Cost Model in Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »