Apple Vision Pro — the company's first mixed reality headset — could be joined by a thinner model in the future, according to details shared by a leaker. The Cupertino company is said to be working on a new addition to the 'Vision' lineup, which could be built using titanium and aluminium as part of efforts to reduce the device's weight. A recent report also suggests that a lighter Apple Vision headset is currently in development, and that it might not be as expensive as the first model that was unveiled in 2023.

Apple Vision Air Could Be Built Using Both Aluminium and Titanium

X (formerly Twittter) user Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) claims that Apple is working on a new addition to the Vision mixed reality headset lineup. The tipster claims that the device is "thin" which implies that it will be slimmer than the first-generation Apple Vision Pro, which went on sale in the US and other regions last year.

According to the tipster, Apple's next mixed reality headset will be equipped with internal components (such as the connectors) made from titanium. The company is said to have selected this material to reduce the device's weight. In a follow-up post on X, the user adds that most of the outer portion of the device would be made from aluminium.

Apple could bring its 'Air' branding to the Vision lineup, according to the leaker. The wearable might debut as the Apple Vision Air, instead of arriving as a refreshed version of (or the successor to) the first-generation Vision Pro model.

The headset could also sport a new Graphite/ Dark Blue colourway that is similar to the one that arrived with the iPhone 5 series, according to the tipster's post. The Vision Pro is available in a white/ off-white colourway, while some components have a silver finish.

This isn't the first time that we've heard about Apple's purported thinner mixed reality headset. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote that Apple is working on a cheaper, refreshed version of the Vision Pro which would be lighter than the current model. The Apple Vision Pro weighs up to 650g, without the external battery pack.

It's currently unclear whether the mixed reality headset mentioned by the tipster is the same as the purported lighter, refreshed version of the Vision Pro. If the wearable is cheaper than the original model, it is possible that Apple will launch it as an 'Air' model instead of the successor to the Apple Vision Pro, which is priced at $3,500 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh).