Technology News
English Edition

Apple Vision Air Could Debut as Thin and Light Mixed Reality Headset, Tipster Claims

The next Apple Vision headset could arrive in a darker colourway inspired by the iPhone 5 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2025 12:11 IST
Apple Vision Air Could Debut as Thin and Light Mixed Reality Headset, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple unveiled the Vision Pro (pictured) in 2023 and the wearable went on sale last year

Highlights
  • Apple's next wearable headset debbut as the Apple Vision 'Air'
  • This headset could be thinner and lighter than the Apple Vision Pro
  • Apple is also reportedly working on a cheaper Apple Vision headset
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro — the company's first mixed reality headset — could be joined by a thinner model in the future, according to details shared by a leaker. The Cupertino company is said to be working on a new addition to the 'Vision' lineup, which could be built using titanium and aluminium as part of efforts to reduce the device's weight. A recent report also suggests that a lighter Apple Vision headset is currently in development, and that it might not be as expensive as the first model that was unveiled in 2023.

Apple Vision Air Could Be Built Using Both Aluminium and Titanium

X (formerly Twittter) user Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) claims that Apple is working on a new addition to the Vision mixed reality headset lineup. The tipster claims that the device is "thin" which implies that it will be slimmer than the first-generation Apple Vision Pro, which went on sale in the US and other regions last year.

According to the tipster, Apple's next mixed reality headset will be equipped with internal components (such as the connectors) made from titanium. The company is said to have selected this material to reduce the device's weight. In a follow-up post on X, the user adds that most of the outer portion of the device would be made from aluminium.

Apple could bring its 'Air' branding to the Vision lineup, according to the leaker. The wearable might debut as the Apple Vision Air, instead of arriving as a refreshed version of (or the successor to) the first-generation Vision Pro model.

The headset could also sport a new Graphite/ Dark Blue colourway that is similar to the one that arrived with the iPhone 5 series, according to the tipster's post. The Vision Pro is available in a white/ off-white colourway, while some components have a silver finish.

This isn't the first time that we've heard about Apple's purported thinner mixed reality headset. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote that Apple is working on a cheaper, refreshed version of the Vision Pro which would be lighter than the current model. The Apple Vision Pro weighs up to 650g, without the external battery pack.

It's currently unclear whether the mixed reality headset mentioned by the tipster is the same as the purported lighter, refreshed version of the Vision Pro. If the wearable is cheaper than the original model, it is possible that Apple will launch it as an 'Air' model instead of the successor to the Apple Vision Pro, which is priced at $3,500 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Air, Apple Vision Pro, Mixed Reality Headsets, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery

Related Stories

Apple Vision Air Could Debut as Thin and Light Mixed Reality Headset, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. Samsung Allegedly Reveals Entire Release Schedule of One UI 7 Update
  3. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support
  4. Moto Book 60 With 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India
  5. These Infinix Phones Will Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Soon
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4.1 With Fixes for Exploited Vulnerabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 14T India Launch Set for April 25; Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Lenovo Legion Tower 5i With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, RTX 50 Series GPU Launched in India
  3. OpenAI Adds a Library Feature in ChatGPT to Let Users Find Their AI-Generated Images in One Place
  4. One UI 8 Hands-On Video Hints Towards Rollout of AI-Powered Now Brief Feature on Galaxy Z Flip 6
  5. Xbox's Stream Your Own Game Feature Rolls Out to Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers on Xbox Series S/X
  6. Moto Book 60 With 14-Inch 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 240H Processor Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7.2mm Thin Profile Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery
  9. Apple Vision Air Could Debut as Thin and Light Mixed Reality Headset, Tipster Claims
  10. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support Ahead of April 22 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »