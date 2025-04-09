Technology News
Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Later This Year as Suppliers Rush to Fulfill Key Component Orders: Report

Rumours suggest it may reuse several components from the existing Vision Pro.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 13:56 IST
Apple Vision Pro 2 to Launch Later This Year as Suppliers Rush to Fulfill Key Component Orders: Report

Apple's Vision Pro was launched at $3,499 in the US in 2024.

  • Apple's Vision Pro offers a spatial computing platform for users
  • The device does not require any additional accessories to function
  • Components for Vision Pro 2 may already have hit production
Apple's Vision Pro sure made its case as a very unique spatial computer. It offered a simple and intuitive interface that required little learning unlike most mixed reality headsets on sale in 2023. While it did create the hype, sales weren't great. Soon enough, we heard news that Apple had stopped focussing on the project, and stalled production. Out of the blue, there's now information about an Apple Vision Pro 2 headset which may have already entered production as suppliers are reportedly rushing to meet the numbers.

The news comes from ITHome, which cites an unknown source, and states that components used for building the new headset are already in production. The report notes that multiple independent sources have confirmed that panels, shells and other key components, required to build the second-generation Vision Pro, have already entered production.

As per the report, Lens Technology, that is the supplier for the glass panels, and Changying Precision which is making the shells for the Vision Pro 2, are already rushing to deliver. This supply chain also includes some electronic circuit component suppliers. The source claims that this product could be launched as early as this year.

There is speculation that the Vision Pro 2 may reuse components from the currently available Vision Pro. A previous report had also hinted that Apple is working on a second-generation model, which may be offered with a new chipset, but not much else. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in a previous report also said that this new device could be launched by fall 2025 or in spring 2026.

Indeed, Apple is said to have stalled production of its first Vision Pro in 2024 itself, given the low adoption rate soon after launch. The company is also said to have stopped development of its next Vision Pro headset; again, blamed on poor sales. Reusing already developed components, along with a newer/updated chipset (possibly the M5) could help Apple bring down costs, making the new model a bit more affordable than the first one. And so, there is a good chance that the Vision Pro headset in question is actually a placeholder (an iterative model) to keep buyers interested in the product, buying Apple more time till it can deliver a better Vision Pro 2 at a future date.

 

Further reading: Apple, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro 2, Apple Vision Pro 2 Design
Snapchat Introduces Sponsored AI Lenses to Let Brands Create Immersive AI-Generated Experiences

