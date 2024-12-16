Apple is reportedly developing augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, a product that its rivals like Google, Meta Platforms, and Samsung have already shown progress towards in recent years. But despite its efforts to foray into wearables, starting with the launch of the Apple Vision Pro this year and a new initiative called 'Atlas', the company's AR glasses could be “three to five years” away from even getting the approach right.

Apple Working on AR Glasses' Weight, Price, Battery Life and Display

In the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter FAQ, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant continues to work towards the development of AR smart glasses. However, the purported device is not expected to launch in the near future, according to the journalist.

According to Gurman, the delays in producing a pair of AR glasses is due to several key challenges faced by the company. These including the development of AR smart glasses with a lightweight design, long enough battery life, “compelling” displays, and an affordable price point.

The report highlights that Apple will only launch the device if it finds the right balance and success on all the aforementioned fronts. Thus, it might even take “three to five years” for the Cupertino-based tech giant to execute its plan correctly and introduce its AR smart glasses for consumers.

Notably, the company already has an AR-like device dubbed the Apple Vision Pro, but at a price tag of $3,499, it isn't nearly affordable compared to other devices like the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

Previous reports indicate that Apple also plans to add a more affordable version of its mixed-reality headset as part of its commitment to headset-focused product expansion. The purported device is speculated to be a stripped-down version of the Vision Pro with a limited number of features that could debut in 2025.

To keep costs down, the company is reported to cut down on features, remove hardware such as cameras and sensors, or even use a cheaper build-quality material. It could be priced between $1,500 (roughly Rs. 125,900) and $2,000 (roughly Rs. 167,900) when launched.