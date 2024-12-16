Technology News
English Edition

Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report

It might be a while until Apple's 'Atlas' initiative delivers a pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2024 15:23 IST
Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro is the only mixed reality solution offered by the company

Highlights
  • Apple’s AR smart glasses are reported to take 3-5 years for development
  • It is said to be facing design, battery, display, and pricing challenges
  • Rivals like Google and Meta are already ahead in development
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly developing augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, a product that its rivals like Google, Meta Platforms, and Samsung have already shown progress towards in recent years. But despite its efforts to foray into wearables, starting with the launch of the Apple Vision Pro this year and a new initiative called 'Atlas', the company's AR glasses could be “three to five years” away from even getting the approach right.

Apple Working on AR Glasses' Weight, Price, Battery Life and Display

In the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter FAQ, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant continues to work towards the development of AR smart glasses. However, the purported device is not expected to launch in the near future, according to the journalist.

According to Gurman, the delays in producing a pair of AR glasses is due to several key challenges faced by the company. These including the development of AR smart glasses with a lightweight design, long enough battery life, “compelling” displays, and an affordable price point.

The report highlights that Apple will only launch the device if it finds the right balance and success on all the aforementioned fronts. Thus, it might even take “three to five years” for the Cupertino-based tech giant to execute its plan correctly and introduce its AR smart glasses for consumers.

Notably, the company already has an AR-like device dubbed the Apple Vision Pro, but at a price tag of $3,499, it isn't nearly affordable compared to other devices like the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

Previous reports indicate that Apple also plans to add a more affordable version of its mixed-reality headset as part of its commitment to headset-focused product expansion. The purported device is speculated to be a stripped-down version of the Vision Pro with a limited number of features that could debut in 2025.

To keep costs down, the company is reported to cut down on features, remove hardware such as cameras and sensors, or even use a cheaper build-quality material. It could be priced between $1,500 (roughly Rs. 125,900) and $2,000 (roughly Rs. 167,900) when launched.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple AR Glasses, AR Glasses, Augmented Reality, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
HDMI 2.2 Standard With Improved Bandwidth to Be Unveiled at CES 2025: Report

Related Stories

Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung May Launch Galaxy S25 Series at Its Unpacked Event on This Date
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  4. Apple's AirTag 2 to Come With Improved Ultrawide-Band Chip: Mark Gurman
  5. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Bring the New AI-Powered Bixby
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works
  2. Space Junk Crisis: Experts Call for Immediate Action to Avoid Orbital Disaster
  3. The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Astrobiologists Create Framework to Study Extraterrestrial Life Evolution
  5. HDMI 2.2 Standard With Improved Bandwidth to Be Unveiled at CES 2025: Report
  6. Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report
  7. Oppo Find N5 Moniker, Features Officially Teased; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. NASA Eyes Innovative Strategies for Mars Exploration Success by 2044
  9. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display, Dimensity 7025 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Moto E15 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »