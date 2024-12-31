Technology News
Vivo Said to Launch Mixed Reality Headset in 2025 to Compete With Apple Vision Pro

The mixed reality headset is said to undergo “high-fidelity prototype experiences” in several cities in China by the end of 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 18:28 IST
Vivo Said to Launch Mixed Reality Headset in 2025 to Compete With Apple Vision Pro

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Bram Van Oost

Vivo's purported mixed reality headset is tipped to compete against the Apple Vision Pro

Highlights
  • Vivo's MR headset is tipped to surpass Vision Pro with advanced features
  • The headset's prototype may arrive in September 2025 for testing
  • Launch is said to depend on readiness of supporting content ecosystems
Vivo will launch a mixed reality (MR) headset next year, the company reportedly announced during an event on Tuesday. The wearable is speculated to compete with other MR headsets in the wearable market such as the Apple Vision Pro and Samsung's upcoming Project Moohan, which was announced earlier this month. Although specifics remain unknown, Vivo will launch the mixed reality headset next year, with its first prototype arriving in the second half of 2025.

Vivo Mixed Reality Headset Launch

This information comes from tipster Digital Chat Station's (translated from Chinese) recent post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per the tipster, the Vivo MR headset will be similar to the Apple Vision Pro. However, the wearable is speculated to surpass Apple's headset with its features. 

The first prototype of the headset is tipped to be available in September. It will reportedly undergo “high-fidelity prototype experiences” in several cities in China by the end of next year.

However, there is no information regarding the launch date of the MR headset. Citing a Vivo executive, an report by Innogyan notes that its debut will depend on the preparedness of supporting content ecosystems.

This reported announcement builds upon the confirmation of the development of a MR headset by the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) at the Vivo Imaging Conference held in China in July. At the time, Yu Meng, Vice President of Imaging at Vivo, highlighted that the purported device would be launched in 2025.

OS for XR Devices

Earlier this month, Google announced a new operating system for extended reality (XR) devices — an umbrella term which encompasses augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR). As per the technology giant, the new Android XR OS will offer support for features that rely on artificial intelligence (AI), AR and VR. Leveraging the Gemini AI assistant, users will be able to have conversations with the assistant and ask it questions about objects and locations within their field of view. Further, it will also bring support for Circle to Search feature that is available on select Android phones, to perform a visual lookup with a gesture.

Google says the first developer preview of Android XR is already available to developers for the development of apps and games for upcoming devices powered by this OS.

Vivo, Mixed Reality, Mixed Reality Headset
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Said to Launch Mixed Reality Headset in 2025 to Compete With Apple Vision Pro
Latest Tech News »