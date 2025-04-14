Apple Vision Pro 2 is in the works with support for 'high-end enterprise applications' and low latency connectivity, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The Cupertino company is said to be working on the successor to its first generation Vision Pro mixed reality headset that went on sale in the US and other countries last year. Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly developing a refreshed version of the Vision Pro that will be more affordable and lighter than the first model.

Apple Vision Pro 2 Could Be Tethered to Mac Computer

Unlike the first generation Apple Vision Pro, which is a wireless mixed reality headset, the second generation spatial computer from Apple will be tethered to a Mac computer, Gurman writes in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. This is likely to be the biggest change in terms of functionality, according to the journalist.

The wired connection is said to deliver low latency connectivity that can enable support for advanced enterprise applications, or even stream the contents of a Mac's display on the Vision Pro 2. Apple was previously working on a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses — also tethered to a Mac computer — but that project has reportedly been scrapped in favour of the Apple Vision Pro 2.

According to Gurman, Apple is also working on a refreshed version of the first generation Vision Pro model, which is lighter. The company's first mixed reality headset can weigh between 600g and 650g, without the external battery pack.

The refreshed model is also expected to be cheaper than the Vision Pro, which costs $3,500 (roughly Rs. 3.01 lakh). Meta's most expensive mixed reality headset costs $500 (roughly Rs. 43,100), which is much lower, and Apple could be working on a cheaper refresh to compete with the Meta Quest 3.

Earlier this month, a report claimed that Apple would launch the Vision Pro 2 model later this year, and that components for the headset were already in production. Given the lacklustre sales of the first-generation Apple Vision Pro and the ongoing uncertainty related to tariffs, it remains to be seen how Apple keeps up demand for the Vision Pro 2, if it is launched in the coming months.