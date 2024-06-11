Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase in China, France and other international markets soon, the company announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on Monday. Apple's first-ever spatial computer was first introduced at WWDC 2023 and was made available for purchase six months later, but its sale was initially limited to the US market only. However, Apple says it is now bringing the Vision Pro to other international markets starting June 28. China, Japan, and Singapore will be among the first new nations to have it in stores.

Apple Vision Pro availability expanded

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore will go live on Friday, June 14 at 6am local time, the company announced during the event. The headset will start shipping on June 28. Meanwhile, customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can pre-order the mixed-reality headset at 5am local time starting June 28, with availability beginning July 12.

Making the announcement, Tim Cook, CEO, Apple said, “The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world.”

Apple Vision Pro price

Notably, Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) in the US and is available for purchase in three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Furthermore, users can choose to buy additional Zeiss Optical Inserts which are priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for reader lenses and $149 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for prescription lenses.

Prospective buyers purchasing the Vision Pro can book a 30-minute demo session at their local Apple store, as per Apple. This involves scanning the face using Face ID, trying out different loops and light seals to ensure it sits on the face perfectly without any discomfort, and adjusting to lens inserts.

They also get a brief demonstration of visionOS, the operating system powering the headset and its capabilities. The demo also enables the buyer to get used to the basic functions of the Vision Pro and the eye movements, gestures and voice commands required to navigate through the UI, Apple claims.

