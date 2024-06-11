Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Will Be Available in China and Other International Markets Starting June 28

Customers looking to purchase the Vision Pro can book a 30-minute demo session at their local Apple store.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2024 12:51 IST
Apple Vision Pro Will Be Available in China and Other International Markets Starting June 28

Apple Vision Pro is available in three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

Highlights
  • Vision Pro preorders will begin on June 14 in China and other markets
  • It will be sold in China, Japan, France, Singapore, the UK, and more
  • It starts at $3,499 in the US with Zeiss Optical Inserts also available
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase in China, France and other international markets soon, the company announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on Monday. Apple's first-ever spatial computer was first introduced at WWDC 2023 and was made available for purchase six months later, but its sale was initially limited to the US market only. However, Apple says it is now bringing the Vision Pro to other international markets starting June 28. China, Japan, and Singapore will be among the first new nations to have it in stores.

Apple Vision Pro availability expanded

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore will go live on Friday, June 14 at 6am local time, the company announced during the event. The headset will start shipping on June 28. Meanwhile, customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can pre-order the mixed-reality headset at 5am local time starting June 28, with availability beginning July 12.

Making the announcement, Tim Cook, CEO, Apple said, “The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world.”

Apple Vision Pro price

Notably, Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) in the US and is available for purchase in three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Furthermore, users can choose to buy additional Zeiss Optical Inserts which are priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for reader lenses and $149 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for prescription lenses.

Prospective buyers purchasing the Vision Pro can book a 30-minute demo session at their local Apple store, as per Apple. This involves scanning the face using Face ID, trying out different loops and light seals to ensure it sits on the face perfectly without any discomfort, and adjusting to lens inserts.

They also get a brief demonstration of visionOS, the operating system powering the headset and its capabilities. The demo also enables the buyer to get used to the basic functions of the Vision Pro and the eye movements, gestures and voice commands required to navigate through the UI, Apple claims.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Vision Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel Watch 3 Design Renders Surface Online, Suggests Thicker Build
Apple Unveils iPadOS 18 With AI-Powered Calculator App and Math Notes, Smart Script in Notes

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Will Be Available in China and Other International Markets Starting June 28
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With AI Features to Launch in India on This Date
  2. With Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm Looks to Break Intel, AMD's PC Hegemony
  3. CMF Phone 1 Price Leaked, It May Cost This Much in India
  4. iOS 18 With Home Screen Customisation, Improved Privacy Unveiled at WWDC
  5. HMD Skyline, HMD Atlas Leaked Design, Price, Features Surface Online
  6. All the Apple Intelligence Features Announced at WWDC 2024
  7. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Launched in India
  8. Apple Unveils watchOS 11 With Vitals App, Activity Rings Customisation
  9. Google Pixel Watch 3 Design Renders Surface Online: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Brings RCS, Satellite Capabilities to the Messages App for iPhone With iOS 18
  2. Mudrex Announces Rewards for Crypto Holders via New ‘Earn’ Initiative: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Camera Details Leak; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  4. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Launched in India
  5. Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay, Dual Protagonists Detailed at Ubisoft Forward
  6. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Feature That Offers Better Privacy Control Over Status Updates
  7. VisionOS 2 to Introduce Spatial Photo Conversion, New Hand Gestures, More on Apple Vision Pro
  8. watchOS 11 With Vitals App, Activity Rings Customisation and Live Activities Unveiled
  9. HMD Skyline With Nokia Lumia 920-Like Design Leaks; Price, Features Surface Online Alongside HMD Atlas
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to See Notable Gains, Most Altcoins Hit by Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »